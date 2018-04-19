English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone SE2 May Release This Year, Russian EEC Filing Indicates
iPhone SE 2, the cheaper iPhone model will tentatively launch at the WWDC 2018 event scheduled to happen in June this year.
Apple May Release iPhone SE2 This Year, Russian EEC Filing Indicates (photo for representation)
Apple is reportedly working on several iPhone models and have registered those model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), a Russian-language regulatory organisation. A few of these registered model numbers could belong to the highly-anticipated iPhone SE 2. According to French website Consomac, a new Russian-language regulatory filing in the EEC database has emerged that gives details of several unreleased iPhones that the tech giant could be launching soon.
"The EEC filing satisfies Russia's requirement for companies to register all products containing encryption and/or cryptographic tools. "On February 19, the EEC revealed the existence of two new iPads which proved to be the Wi-Fi and cellular versions of Apple's 9.7-inch iPad unveiled on March 27, so there's a chance the new models identify iPhones tipped for a May or June launch," the Forbes reported late on Wednesday.
Notably, the iPhone maker sometimes uses different model numbers for the same type of iPhone. iPhone X carries model numbers A1865, A1901, and A1902, depending on the iPhone's carrier or which country it is being sold in. "Versions of iPhone running iOS 11 are listed with the model numbers A1920, A1921, A1984, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2101, A2103, A2104, A2105, and A2106. None of the numbers corresponds to Apple's existing smartphone line-up," MacRumors reported.
