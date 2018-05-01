English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Siri Caught Cursing on an iPhone; Apple Fixes The Bug Silently
People have found the Apple voice assistant cursing on some basics of questions.
Representative Image: (REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett)
Despite being helpful almost all of the times, Apple's voice assistant Siri has been caught up in an Internet storm (and even more surprisingly) for being verbally abusive. The voice assistant that backs the voice-controlled operations on almost all of the Apple devices is now being blamed for using a slang and that too, in response to the most basic of questions that one could ask it. A recent post by a Reddit user reveals how Siri, after a series of definitions for the word 'Mother', also blurts out a slang, defining the word as a short for mother----.
As can be seen in the video, the user asks Siri to define the word 'Mother' upon which it responds with a list of definitions of the word. Afterwards, Siri asks if the user needs more such definitions for the word, "Do you want to hear the next one?" Upon replying "Yes", the voice assistant states that mother can be shorthand for "motherf-----", a word that is used for swearing.
Upon our attempts at replicating the same, Siri did not reach the stage to ask if we need more definition of the word. It looks like Apple has fixed the bug in the hindsight since the reports around the same started surfacing online.
The blame for the entire episode cannot be put on Siri, however, as it is only designed to pick up definitions from the Oxford dictionary or other sources. The incident also shows how the smart assistants can only perform the tasks they are designed to do and cannot filter out such content on their own.
Also Watch
As can be seen in the video, the user asks Siri to define the word 'Mother' upon which it responds with a list of definitions of the word. Afterwards, Siri asks if the user needs more such definitions for the word, "Do you want to hear the next one?" Upon replying "Yes", the voice assistant states that mother can be shorthand for "motherf-----", a word that is used for swearing.
Upon our attempts at replicating the same, Siri did not reach the stage to ask if we need more definition of the word. It looks like Apple has fixed the bug in the hindsight since the reports around the same started surfacing online.
The blame for the entire episode cannot be put on Siri, however, as it is only designed to pick up definitions from the Oxford dictionary or other sources. The incident also shows how the smart assistants can only perform the tasks they are designed to do and cannot filter out such content on their own.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mohammad Hafeez Cleared to Bowl after Remodelling Action
- 2018 Ford Endeavour SUV Spied Completely Undisguised with Visual Changes
- Avengers: Infinity War- Where Marvel Cinematic Universe is Headed Post the Cosmic Battle
- Top 5 Motorcycles in India With Mileage Over 90 Kmpl - Hero Splendor, Bajaj CT100 and More
- Irrfan Khan Is a Strong Man, Send Him Love and Prayers: Arunoday Singh