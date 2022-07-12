Apple iPhone Users Can Now Try Out iOS 16 With Public Beta: How To Install, New Features And More

Apple unveiled its latest operating system iOS 16 during the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 last month. About a month after the first unveil, Apple has now launched the public beta version for iOS 16, which iPhone users can download now to experience iOS 16 before the final rollout in September.

HOW TO INSTALL IOS 16 PUBLIC BETA

In order to install the beta version of iOS 16, users have to register themselves with Apple’s beta program. To do this, you need to go to the Apple Beta Software Programme site and register your iPhone or iPad with the beta program. To do this, follow the given steps:

Go to the Apple Beta Software Program website, then click ‘Sign Up.’

Log in with your Apple ID. Apple will use two-factor authentication to verify you. Once done, tell Apple if you trust the browser you’re using.

Accept the terms and conditions policy.

Now you need to create a backup.

Once the backup is created, go to beta.apple.com/profile to download the configuration profile.

Now, once you have registered your device, you will see a software update in your device’s settings. Once you have backed up all data and are confident about installing the beta, follow the given steps.

Go to Settings > General > Software updates . Here, you will see a new update waiting for you.

> > . Here, you will see a new update waiting for you. Download and install the update, and your phone will be updated to iOS 16 public beta.

Apple notes that the beta is still under development, and users can face difficulties while using their device due to some features not working. The company also emphasises on backing up all the data before going ahead with the download. The idea behind public beta for iOS 16 is to let users try out the latest software and provide feedback to the company in terms of what needs fixing or improvement.

WHAT’S NEW IN IOS 16

iOS 16, the next version of iOS brings several new features and improvements for iPhones. The most talked-about feature is the customisable Lock Screen. Apple has finally given users more control over their Lock Screens, where they can change the wallpaper, fonts, theme, and put widgets on the lock screen itself.

With iOS 16, Apple will also give iMessages users the ability to “unsend” and edit messages. Users will have up to 15 minutes to make any changes or delete a message that they have sent. Apple is also introducing “Passkeys” with iOS 16, which will be a replacement for passwords and will make logging into websites and services easier and safer.

iOS 16 will be launched later this fall (September, according to reports) and will come on iPhones from 2016 and later. This means only the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, and the iPhone 13 series will get iOS 16 during the stable rollout. Apple iPhone 14, scheduled to launch later this year will also come with iOS 16.

