Apple iPhone Users Capture SpaceX Crew-2 Mission Launch, Check Stunning Photos

Apple iPhone users are sharing videos and still images of the recent SpaceX Crew-2 mission that carried astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet to the International Space Station via Falcon 9 rocket. The stunning images ‘Shot on iPhone’ not only highlight the launch and booster return but also the tricky dim light setting with extra details of the surroundings. Some of the images were shared by Space Explored’s Derek Wise who used the Apple ProRAW format and edited the still using Lightroom Mobile. The Crew-2 was SpaceX’s first crewed mission to launch on a reused Falcon 9 booster, B1061, and the first to reuse a Dragon capsule. Endeavour first flew during SpaceX’s Demo-2 mission last year, carrying astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

The launch event that took place on April 23, was shot by Wise via his iPhone (likely iPhone 12), and the video is available on YouTube. The return of the Falcon 9 booster began on April 25 near Port Canaveral in Florida, and the still images of the droneship carrying the SpaceX booster are also available on the portal. “I started off shooting RAW images on my phone with the Lightroom Mobile app so I could edit them later, but I was impressed how well the native iPhone camera app processed the images so I ended up using a lot of photos directly from the iPhone," Wise added.

Meanwhile, here are some still images of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission shot on the Apple iPhone.

Crew 2 launch - view from the driveway ( taken with my iPhone) pic.twitter.com/7lrUbzdruW— Stephanie (@overwurked) April 23, 2021

The Crew-2 mission is also the third crewed flight launched into orbit under NASA’s fledgling public-private partnership with SpaceX, the rocket company founded and owned by Elon Musk - the billionaire entrepreneur who is the CEO of electric carmaker Tesla. The first was an out-and-back test mission carrying just two astronauts into orbit last May, followed by SpaceX’s first full-fledged four-member crew in November.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here