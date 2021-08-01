Apple iPhone Users, Get Ready For These New Features When iOS 15 Rolls Out

Apple will be coming up with some interesting updates for iPhone users this September with iOS 15, which is the latest major operating system update was announced at the company’s virtual Worldwide Developers Conference over the summer. After the conference, the company had launched the developer beta and now, it has come up with a public beta as well. It is expected that the system update will launch along with the iPhone 13 in September this year. Let’s take a look at some of the major highlights of the iOS 15 that rolls out for the Apple iPhone line-up, soon.

FaceTime Calling: Considering how the pandemic has shifted our work, education, and business to the virtual sphere, Apple has updated its video calling software in iOS 15. Drawing inspiration from Zoom, FaceTime will now present the participants of a video call in grid view. Users will also have the option of creating FaceTime links to share and invite others to a video chat. Those with the link can join these calls through Google Chrome or Microsoft’s Edge browser even if they do not have an Apple device. Apple also ensures that the calls will be end-to-end encrypted. The portrait mode present in the iPhone camera can also be used for FaceTime to blur the background. The sound quality of video calls will also feel more natural with the help of spatial audio.

SharePlay: Since the coronavirus lockdowns kept many of us away from friends and family, Apple has introduced SharePlay, a software that would allow sharing movies, music, and screen with anyone a user is FaceTiming with. This will include watching the same movies and TV shows on Apple TV+ streaming platform, for example.

Apple Maps: Apple iPhone users will now be able to view a wide range of elevation data, road colors and driving directions, 3D landmarks and improved night mode. Users can also pin nearby public transit stops and station information to their iPhone and Apple Watch devices, and receive automatic updates and notifications as they ride and approach the stop. Apple will also add an augmented reality feature in its map. With the help of the feature, one can scan buildings in the nearby area with the help of an iPhone’s camera.

Notifications: In an attempt to declutter the endless notification bar that may overwhelm you at times, iOS15 will come with a new managing feature. Users can now choose Notification Summary function that will allow them to check unimportant alerts at specific times of day. The function is guided by an on-device machine learning that identifies your phone usage patterns and selects which notifications should fall under the summary and when it should deliver them. Missed calls and messages will not fall under the category.

Apple iMessage: iOS 15 will also come with an upgraded iMessage feature where news articles, pictures, or playlists that are shared with you by a contact will now be collated in ‘Shared with You’ folder. It will make things easier to find later, quite relevant at a time when over-communication is becoming a norm.

