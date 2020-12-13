Apple iPhone Users on iOS 14 Reporting Missing Notifications Issue With iMessages and WhatApp

Apple iPhone users have taken to social media to report a bug that is seemingly preventing notifications from iMessages and other messaging apps like WhatsApp. According to user reports on Apple Forum and Twitter, the issue appears to be prominent with iPhone models running iOS 14 and above. Although notification-related problems started appearing in September, more users began complaining about the bug earlier this month. At the moment, Apple is yet to officially address the notification-preventing bug. The company is expected to roll out the iOS 14.3 this week.

MacRumors first reported about the error on the new iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max phones, last month. However, last week, a user on Apple Forum said, "It seems to also be affecting people with older iPhones as well, so this is looking more and more like an iOS 14 issue." Some users with iPhone 11 and iPhone 8 have also reported about the bug that is reportedly preventing iMessages and other messaging apps' notifications. Notably, the issue does not seem to be affecting the delivery of new messages. "I am also not getting text notifications. What's worse is that it's marking them as 'read' without even knowing I have a text, which is really weird," another user claimed. In a few cases, it is even affecting voice call alerts.

I’m not receiving notifications on my iPhone, and I don’t know why. I’m guessing it’s a software bug. Anyone else going through the same? — Danny / Bripin (@BripinWebDesign) December 9, 2020

Getting irritated at @Apple #iphone bug where I’m not getting notifications for text messages. — Sarah Tanzillo (@SarahT_1993) December 6, 2020

Recently, iPhone users complained about battery drain issue following the iOS 14.2 update that the company released nearly a month ago. Users on Apple Developer forum had also claimed that old iPhone models like iPhone 11 and iPhone 7 are taking a "long time to be charged" following the software update. Other models that are seemingly affected include iPhone XS, iPhone 6S, and the first-generation iPhone SE. As mentioned, Apple is expected to roll out the new iOS 14.3 this week and we can expect a workaround with the software update. More information is expected from the company soon.