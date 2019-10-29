Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple iPhone Users Rejoice as iOS 13.2 With Deep Fusion Photography Is Out Now

Apple has also rolled out iPadOS 13.2, watchOS 6.1, tvOS 13.2, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 updates.

Vishal Mathur | @vishalmathur85

Updated:October 29, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
Apple iPhone Users Rejoice as iOS 13.2 With Deep Fusion Photography Is Out Now
Apple has released iOS 13.2 and that can only be great news for anyone who has an Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The update is now rolling out and brings the much-awaited Deep Fusion photography as well as support for the just announced AirPods Pro as well. The iOS 13.2 update also brings enhanced privacy with Siri and fixes a bunch of issues.

The Deep Fusion photography uses the Apple A13 Bionic chip’s neural engine to capture multiple images at different exposures when you are clicking a photo. These images are then analysed pixel by pixel and the best quality parts from each of these photos are merged together to make up the final photograph that you see. All the other photos that the iPhone captures for its own computational analysis purposes are then deleted. This should theoretically result in better details across a variety of photos, including low light scenarios. For close-ups, the textures will be better detailed while photos taken in inconsistent light will have lesser noise. This feature will only work with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apart from Deep Fusion, iOS 13.2 adds privacy settings controls for Siri, the virtual assistant, and you can now delete your Siri and Dictation history from Siri settings. There are additional options for the Home app as well, with the option to privately capture, store and view encrypted video from the HomeKit enabled security cameras. The Home app now also enables people, animal and vehicle detection.

There are 70 new Emoji that are arriving with iOS 13.2 including animals, food, gender neutral emojis and skin tone selection for couple emojis.

There are a bunch of bug fixes as well. There is a fix for an issue that prevented passwords from auto-filling in third party apps, fixes a notification issue with iMessages, resolves Contact app remaining on previous contact instead of switching to contacts list and fixes the issue where the keyboard may not show up in search.

Along with iOS 13.2 for the iPhones, Apple has also unleashed the iPadOS 13.2, watchOS 6.1, tvOS 13.2, and macOS Catalina 10.15.1 updates.

