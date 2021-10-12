Apple iPhone With Type-C Port! Robotics Student Puts Type-C Port On iPhone For Charging, Data Transfer

So a USB type-C charging port on an iPhone has been a long-standing dream of many tech enthusiasts, and with the developments hinting at a portless iPhone before a type-C iPhone, a robotics engineering student has gone ahead and created one. Ken Pillonel, a robotics engineering student has placed a working USB type-C port inside of an iPhone X, and it allows the phone to charge and transfer data over a USB type-C port instead of Lightning.

This modified iPhone X was first spotted by Apple Insider. The report said that Pillonel spent months on the project in his spare time, and opened up a lot of USB type-C and Lightning cables to reach his goal. Pillonel had earlier created a similar prototype where an iPhone battery was charging over a USB type-C port. However, that proof of concept was large and didn’t fit inside an iPhone.

The engineering student reverse-engineered Apple’s custom C94 connector, creating his own flexible PCB design that fits inside an iPhone. He revealed the flexible cable in a teaser video this week, which also demonstrated how the iPhone X transfers data over a type-C cable.

According to the report, a full video is currently being edited, and this video will detail how Pillonel managed to reverse-engineer Apple’s C94 connector and fit his PCB inside the iPhone.

It is not clear if Pillonel will ever release details of his custom PCB for others to try and make their type-C iPhones. He is currently studying for a master’s degree in robotics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland.

