1-min read

Apple iPhone X 2018 Might Come With a Dual-SIM Variant That Will be Restricted to China, Suggest Reports

Apple might be launching a dual-SIM variant of the iPhone X this year.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2018, 11:19 AM IST
Apple iPhone X. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Apple is nearing the launch of its next iPhone variants and as per several reports on the Internet, the iPhone X 2018 might come in three variants including a 6.5-inch and a 5.8-inch OLED version as well as a 6.1-inch LCD variant. What's more, reports hint at one of the variants offering a dual-SIM connectivity. Building on this, a recent report suggests that the dual-SIM connectivity will be present on the 6.1-in LCD display model and that it might be limited to the Chinese market.

A report by United Daily News mentions sources with Foxconn for the confirmation of the news. As per the source, the iPhone models are being produced under four different codes - 801, 802, 803 and 804 wherein the 804 model is supposed to be that of the dual-SIM Apple 6.1-inch LCD iPhone variant. Several other reports have also confirmed the information about Apple bringing in a dual-SIM variant on the LCD variant of the iPhone X 2018. Apple, however, has not confirmed any of the reports till now and it is yet to be seen if the company will restrict the model to its Chinese market or bring it to other markets across the globe, i.e. if the variant is launched.

Apple is expected to launch Apple Watch Series 4, a new MacBook Air model and AirPods 2 in September in addition to the above mentioned Apple iPhone X models.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
