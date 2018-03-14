Apple iPhone X Available For Rs 79,999 on Flipkart, The Lowest Price Ever

Apple iPhone X (64 GB variant) is available for as low as Rs 79,999 on Flipkart. The discount is applicable on Silver and Space Grey colour options. Buyers can avail EMI offers from all major banks. Additionally, buyers can opt for Flipkart Buyback Guarantee which assure a value of Rs 44,500 if you exchange it within 6 to 8 months. Note that this offer is for a limited period.The offer for the 64GB variant is quite compelling because the street price of iPhone X (64GB) is around Rs 82,000. However, the buying 256GB variant from Flipkart will not yield much as the price is similar the street price of Rs 98,000.Apple has claimed the iPhone X to be 'the best iPhone' till date. The flagship smartphone by the Cupertino tech giant boasts of Face-ID technology for security, a bezel-less Super-Retina display, wireless charging and Apple's latest A11 Bionic processor which supports machine learning, augmented reality and 3D gaming, thanks to its neural engine.It features a six-core CPU with two performance cores that are 25 percent faster and four efficiency cores that are 70 percent faster than the A10 Fusion that was on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. A11 Bionic also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that as per Apple, delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation. The chipset also supports augmented reality. On the software front, Apple iPhone X runs on the latest iOS 11 by Apple.In terms of optics, the iPhone X comes with a two 12-megapixel wide angle lens with aperture f/1.8 and f/2.4 for the telephoto lens. Both the sensors also support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). On the front, there is a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera.