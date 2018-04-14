Apple iPhone X 'Gold' Variant Underway: Report

Apple is reportedly working on a gold-colour variant of premium iPhone X as seen in recent photos published by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). "This seems a little too good to be true but the FCC appears to have published photos of a gold iPhone X. Dated from last September and released earlier in April, these photos show an iPhone X unmistakably in an unreleased gold finish," 9to5Mac reported late on Friday.The prototype iPhone X has a rich gold stainless steel frame and a lighter gold glass back that appears to match the gold colour in iPhone 8. "The photo annotations do include reference to an 'LCD display' which is a little strange as the iPhone X uses an OLED panel. Other than that, it resembles an iPhone X in every way," the report added.The documents filed with the FCC reportedly suggest the photos were taken as much as several months ahead of the iPhone X unveiling in September 2017.Given the timing of the document, it is likely that the iPhone-maker planned on releasing the iPhone X in three colours -- gold, silver and space grey -- however was ultimately forced to shelve the gold colour option ahead of release due to production issues according to MacRumors.Apple has claimed the iPhone X to be 'the best iPhone' till date. The flagship smartphone by the Cupertino tech giant boasts of Face-ID technology for security, a bezel-less Super-Retina display, wireless charging and Apple's latest A11 Bionic processor which supports machine learning, augmented reality and 3D gaming, thanks to its neural engine.It features a six-core CPU with two performance cores that are 25 percent faster and four efficiency cores that are 70 percent faster than the A10 Fusion that was on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. A11 Bionic also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that as per Apple, delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation. The chipset also supports augmented reality. On the software front, Apple iPhone X runs on the latest iOS 11 by Apple.In terms of optics, the iPhone X comes with a two 12-megapixel wide angle lens with aperture f/1.8 and f/2.4 for the telephoto lens. Both the sensors also support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). On the front, there is a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera.