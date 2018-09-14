Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 And More Receive Price Cut in India: Here Are The Details

Apple has launched a series of new iPhones iPhone Xs, Xs Plus and Xr couple of days back. Soon after, the launch of the new iPhones, the Cupertino tech giant has reduced the pricing of the earlier iPhone models across the world, including India. A range of iPhones starting from last year’s Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 to iPhone 6S plus has received price cuts in the country.The iPhone X now available at Rs. 91,900 for the 64GB storage model and the 256GB variant is now available for Rs. 1,06,900 down from Rs. 95,390 and Rs. 1,08,930, respectively.The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have received significant price cuts. The iPhone 8 now starts at Rs. 59,900 for the 64GB storage variant and Rs. 74,900 for the one with 256GB of inbuilt storage. The devices were available for Rs. 67,940 and Rs. 81,500 before the September 12 price cut.The iPhone 7 32GB variant priced at Rs 56,200 will now be available at a price of Rs 49,000. While the 128GB variant, originally priced at Rs 65,200 in the country is now available for Rs 58,000, after receiving the new price cut.Apart from iPhone 7, the 32GB variant of iPhone 7 Plus also gets a price cut of Rs 8,300, reducing its price from Rs 67,300 to Rs 59,000. While the 128GB variant of the smartphone is now available for Rs 68,000, after a price cut of Rs 8,200 from Rs 76,200.The iPhone 6s Plus is now available at Rs 34,900 down from its original price of Rs 52,240. The 128GB version of the 6s Plus is now available at Rs 44,900. The cheapest available Apple device is the iPhone 6s which now seems for Rs 29,900 for the 32GB version and Rs 39,990 for the 128GB storage variant.To recall, Apple held its 'Gather Round' event at the Apple Park on Wednesday where the Cupertino tech giant introduced three new Apple iPhones namely the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the most pocket-friendly version of the three, the iPhone Xr. The iPhone XS and the XS Max, which act as the successor to the Apple flagship iPhone X, have been priced at USD 999 and USD 1099 respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone Xr has been priced at USD 749. The new 2018 iPhone line-up will go up for pre-booking on September 21 in 30 of the Apple's global markets. Like before, however, Apple has not announced the availability date of the iPhones in India.