Apple iPhone X Plus And iPhone 9 Exposed in a New Video Leak- Watch Video

Apple is expected to launch the successors to the iPhones 8, 8 Plus and X in September 2018. Back in November 2017, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that three new models would launch in autumn 2018 and that these would have the same all-screen design with a notch. In June 2018, three screen protectors were 'leaked' by the company which suggested dimensions of 5.8in, 6.5in, and a 6.1in screen and a slightly thicker bezel. But now a video posted by tipster Shai Mizrachi, shared by 9to5Ma c, shows two of the three expected iPhone models from Apple's 2018 lineup - the purported iPhone 9 and the iPhone X Plus.Apple iPhone X Plus model is seen in the video and the size of the handset is the same as that of the iPhone 8 Plus but comes with a larger 6.5-inch display. As of now, the 6.1-inch iPhone rumoured for the lineup is being deemed as the iPhone 9. Two of the new 2018 iPhones will feature a OLED screen, like the iPhone X, but one will have an LCD-TFT display.To recall, a recent report revealed that Apple has started the commercial production of the iPhone 6s in India since last week at the Bengaluru facility of Wistron. Wistron is a Taiwanese contract manufacturer like the popular phone maker Foxconn of China and has set up a couple of dedicated assembly lines for iPhone 6s.With domestically produced devices, Apple will be able to gain some lost ground with the launch of the locally made phones in the 6 series iPhones segment. However, the production hasn’t started at full swing, which means that Apple is still importing a considerable amount of iPhone 6s units from its international manufacturing facilities. The iPhone 6s is estimated to contribute approximately a third of Apple’s total iPhone sales in India.Manufacturing the iPhone 6s in India will help Apple save significantly on import duties. Apple recently increased prices of its iPhones due to a hike in customs duty. The government increased the duty from 10 percent to 15 percent in December last year and then to 20 percent in February.