English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple iPhone X Plus And iPhone 9 Exposed in a New Video Leak- Watch Video
A video posted by tipster Shai Mizrachi, shared by 9to5Mac, shows two of the three expected iPhone models from Apple's 2018 lineup - the purported iPhone 9 and the iPhone X Plus.
Apple iPhone X Plus And iPhone 9 Exposed in a New Video Leak (image: @ShaiMizrachi)
Apple is expected to launch the successors to the iPhones 8, 8 Plus and X in September 2018. Back in November 2017, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that three new models would launch in autumn 2018 and that these would have the same all-screen design with a notch. In June 2018, three screen protectors were 'leaked' by the company which suggested dimensions of 5.8in, 6.5in, and a 6.1in screen and a slightly thicker bezel. But now a video posted by tipster Shai Mizrachi, shared by 9to5Mac, shows two of the three expected iPhone models from Apple's 2018 lineup - the purported iPhone 9 and the iPhone X Plus.
Apple iPhone X Plus model is seen in the video and the size of the handset is the same as that of the iPhone 8 Plus but comes with a larger 6.5-inch display. As of now, the 6.1-inch iPhone rumoured for the lineup is being deemed as the iPhone 9. Two of the new 2018 iPhones will feature a OLED screen, like the iPhone X, but one will have an LCD-TFT display.
To recall, a recent report revealed that Apple has started the commercial production of the iPhone 6s in India since last week at the Bengaluru facility of Wistron. Wistron is a Taiwanese contract manufacturer like the popular phone maker Foxconn of China and has set up a couple of dedicated assembly lines for iPhone 6s.
With domestically produced devices, Apple will be able to gain some lost ground with the launch of the locally made phones in the 6 series iPhones segment. However, the production hasn’t started at full swing, which means that Apple is still importing a considerable amount of iPhone 6s units from its international manufacturing facilities. The iPhone 6s is estimated to contribute approximately a third of Apple’s total iPhone sales in India.
Manufacturing the iPhone 6s in India will help Apple save significantly on import duties. Apple recently increased prices of its iPhones due to a hike in customs duty. The government increased the duty from 10 percent to 15 percent in December last year and then to 20 percent in February.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 42 | Hero Xtreme 200R, Asus Zenfone Max Pro and More
Also Watch
Apple iPhone X Plus model is seen in the video and the size of the handset is the same as that of the iPhone 8 Plus but comes with a larger 6.5-inch display. As of now, the 6.1-inch iPhone rumoured for the lineup is being deemed as the iPhone 9. Two of the new 2018 iPhones will feature a OLED screen, like the iPhone X, but one will have an LCD-TFT display.
To recall, a recent report revealed that Apple has started the commercial production of the iPhone 6s in India since last week at the Bengaluru facility of Wistron. Wistron is a Taiwanese contract manufacturer like the popular phone maker Foxconn of China and has set up a couple of dedicated assembly lines for iPhone 6s.
With domestically produced devices, Apple will be able to gain some lost ground with the launch of the locally made phones in the 6 series iPhones segment. However, the production hasn’t started at full swing, which means that Apple is still importing a considerable amount of iPhone 6s units from its international manufacturing facilities. The iPhone 6s is estimated to contribute approximately a third of Apple’s total iPhone sales in India.
Manufacturing the iPhone 6s in India will help Apple save significantly on import duties. Apple recently increased prices of its iPhones due to a hike in customs duty. The government increased the duty from 10 percent to 15 percent in December last year and then to 20 percent in February.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 42 | Hero Xtreme 200R, Asus Zenfone Max Pro and More
Also Watch
-
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Creates History, Breaks Baahubali 2 Record to Become Highest Single Day Grosser
- Karan Johar Gets Nostalgic, Recalls 'Years of Love' As He Shares Frame with SRK and Kajol; See Pic
- No, Facebook Will Not Record Your TV Experience Through Your Phone's Mic
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots