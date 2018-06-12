English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple iPhone X Plus Leaks Show Triple Camera Setup, 6.5-Inch Display

Apple iPhone X Plus schematics have surfaced online and as per the leaks, Apple might be gunning for a triple camera setup at the back of the device.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2018, 1:36 PM IST
Apple iPhone X Plus leaked schematics. (Image: Forbes)
Apple's next smartphone is highly anticipated by many across the world as the Cupertino tech giant is expected to come up with multiple models in succession to its iPhone line-up. Recent reports have revealed that the next version of the Apple iPhone X, being deemed as the Apple iPhone X Plus, will sport a triple camera lens setup at the back, just like the one spotted on the Huawei flagship smartphone, the Huawei P20 Pro. In addition, the device is also contemplated to sport a 6.5-inch display, a good 0.7-inch larger than the Apple iPhone X.

A recent report by Forbes displays the leaked schematics of the next Apple iPhone models. Along with the iPhone X Plus, a budget version of the Apple iPhone X is also on the cards. As per the schematics, the budget version of the iPhone X will sport a 6.1-inch display but without OLED and 3D touch. Both the iPhones will support Face ID feature though. The LCD iPhone X will also sport a larger notch than the iPhone X Plus and a dual camera setup at the back

Apple iPhone X Plus Leaks Apple iPhone X Plus leaked schematics. (Image: Forbes)

As for the iPhone X Plus, the device will come with a 6.5-inch OLED display. At the back, three grooves can be seen, hinting at a triple camera setup. The same had been indicated by earlier reports as well, also mentioning that the third lens will have a longer focal length for better zooming capability. The Forbes report also mentions that the iPhone X Plus will come with a high screen-to-body ratio.

Apple iPhone X 5.8 Apple iPhone X 2018 leaked schematics. (Image: Forbes)

As for their prices, the iPhone X Plus is expected to be priced around $900 to $1000 while the 5.8-inch iPhone X might be priced close to $800.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
