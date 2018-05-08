English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone X 'Plus' With Triple Lens Camera Set For 2019 Launch: Report
Apple will reportedly launch three new iPhones in 2019 and one f them will sport a triple lens camera setup.
Apple iPhone X Plus. (Image: iDropNews)
Apple might not have much to add to its flagship smartphone, the iPhone X in its next flagship launch but following the unveil of Huawei P20 Pro, one feature clearly emerges as something for Apple to ponder upon. The triple lens camera sported by the P20 Pro is what the iPhone X currently misses out on but recent reports on the Internet hint that the Cupertino giant has taken into consideration and is working upon the same. Now, Apple is expected to introduce a triple camera iPhone in its 2019 launch. While not much is known about the upcoming smartphone, reports indicate that the 2019 Apple launch will include three new iPhones, with one of them sporting the triple lens camera setup at the back and being introduced as the successor to the iPhone X.
As per reports, the successor to the iPhone X reportedly poised to come with the name 'iPhone X Plus', will be launched in the market in the second half of 2019. The iPhone is also expected to include a 6P lens design along with one 12-megapixel primary sensor with 5x zoom capability. With the triple lens camera setup, the iPhone X Plus is expected to offer a 3x optical zoom to users within the viewfinder, a feature that will come as a first in an Apple iPhone.
The triple lens camera setup has been introduced by Huawei in its recently launched flagship, the P20 Pro and judging by the enhanced camera capability that the smartphone carries, all the major smartphone manufacturers might bring the feature in their smartphones soon. We tested out the triple lens camera on the Huawei P20 Pro and here is what we think about it.
