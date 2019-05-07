Apple iPhone X Receives Price Drop, Now Starts at Rs 69,999 During Amazon Summer Days Sale

The Summer sale from Amazon brings in a lot of deals on a number of smartphone models and smartphone accessories and other appliances. The Amazon Summer Sale kicked off from May 3 for Amazon Prime members and the full-fledged sale started yesterday and will last until May 7. During the Amazon Summar Days Sale Apple iPhone X, has received a big price cut on Amazon’s Summer Sale. Apple iPhone X, officially priced at Rs 91,990, is now available for Rs 69,999. Meanwhile, the top-end model with 256GB storage is available for Rs 101,999, down from the original price of Rs 1,06,900.The Apple iPhone X features a 5.8" (14.73 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels and runs on iOS v11.0.1 operating system. The device is powered by Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral) processor paired with 3 GB of RAM. As far as the battery is concerned it has 2716 mAh. Over that, as far as the rear camera is concerned this mobile has a 12 MP + 12 MP camera BSI Sensor supporting a resolution of 4000 x 3000 Pixels and the front snapper is powered by a BSI Sensor. Other sensors include Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope.For graphical performance that can make games run smoothly, this phone has got a Apple GPU (three-core graphics) GPU. This phone is 7.7 mm slim and weighs 174 grams.