Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Apple iPhone X Receives Price Drop, Now Starts at Rs 69,999 During Amazon Summer Days Sale

Apple iPhone X, officially priced at Rs 91,990, is now available for Rs 69,999. Meanwhile, the top-end model with 256GB storage is available for Rs 101,999, down from the original price of Rs 1,06,900.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple iPhone X Receives Price Drop, Now Starts at Rs 69,999 During Amazon Summer Days Sale
Apple iPhone X Receives Price Drop, Now Starts at Rs 69,999 During Amazon Summer Days Sale
Loading...
The Summer sale from Amazon brings in a lot of deals on a number of smartphone models and smartphone accessories and other appliances. The Amazon Summer Sale kicked off from May 3 for Amazon Prime members and the full-fledged sale started yesterday and will last until May 7. During the Amazon Summar Days Sale Apple iPhone X, has received a big price cut on Amazon’s Summer Sale. Apple iPhone X, officially priced at Rs 91,990, is now available for Rs 69,999. Meanwhile, the top-end model with 256GB storage is available for Rs 101,999, down from the original price of Rs 1,06,900.

The Apple iPhone X features a 5.8" (14.73 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels and runs on iOS v11.0.1 operating system. The device is powered by Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral) processor paired with 3 GB of RAM. As far as the battery is concerned it has 2716 mAh. Over that, as far as the rear camera is concerned this mobile has a 12 MP + 12 MP camera BSI Sensor supporting a resolution of 4000 x 3000 Pixels and the front snapper is powered by a BSI Sensor. Other sensors include Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope.

For graphical performance that can make games run smoothly, this phone has got a Apple GPU (three-core graphics) GPU. This phone is 7.7 mm slim and weighs 174 grams.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram