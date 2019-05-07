English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone X Receives Price Drop, Now Starts at Rs 69,999 During Amazon Summer Days Sale
Apple iPhone X, officially priced at Rs 91,990, is now available for Rs 69,999. Meanwhile, the top-end model with 256GB storage is available for Rs 101,999, down from the original price of Rs 1,06,900.
Apple iPhone X Receives Price Drop, Now Starts at Rs 69,999 During Amazon Summer Days Sale
Loading...
The Summer sale from Amazon brings in a lot of deals on a number of smartphone models and smartphone accessories and other appliances. The Amazon Summer Sale kicked off from May 3 for Amazon Prime members and the full-fledged sale started yesterday and will last until May 7. During the Amazon Summar Days Sale Apple iPhone X, has received a big price cut on Amazon’s Summer Sale. Apple iPhone X, officially priced at Rs 91,990, is now available for Rs 69,999. Meanwhile, the top-end model with 256GB storage is available for Rs 101,999, down from the original price of Rs 1,06,900.
The Apple iPhone X features a 5.8" (14.73 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels and runs on iOS v11.0.1 operating system. The device is powered by Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral) processor paired with 3 GB of RAM. As far as the battery is concerned it has 2716 mAh. Over that, as far as the rear camera is concerned this mobile has a 12 MP + 12 MP camera BSI Sensor supporting a resolution of 4000 x 3000 Pixels and the front snapper is powered by a BSI Sensor. Other sensors include Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope.
For graphical performance that can make games run smoothly, this phone has got a Apple GPU (three-core graphics) GPU. This phone is 7.7 mm slim and weighs 174 grams.
The Apple iPhone X features a 5.8" (14.73 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels and runs on iOS v11.0.1 operating system. The device is powered by Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral) processor paired with 3 GB of RAM. As far as the battery is concerned it has 2716 mAh. Over that, as far as the rear camera is concerned this mobile has a 12 MP + 12 MP camera BSI Sensor supporting a resolution of 4000 x 3000 Pixels and the front snapper is powered by a BSI Sensor. Other sensors include Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope.
For graphical performance that can make games run smoothly, this phone has got a Apple GPU (three-core graphics) GPU. This phone is 7.7 mm slim and weighs 174 grams.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's Kangana Ranaut Versus Hrithik Roshan on July 26
- OnePlus 7 Pro Guess The Specs Contest is Live, But Haven't All Specs Been Leaked Already
- Met gala 2019: Deepika Padukone is a Barbie Doll in Strapless Pink Gown
- Air India Goof Up $300,000 Transaction, Transfers Fund to Nigeria Instead of US Firm
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Will Deliver a Prepaid SIM to Your Home, if You Do a Rs 249 First Recharge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results