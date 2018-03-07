English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone X 'Too Expensive' For Upgrade, Say Apple Fans

More than a third of the respondents said that the iPhone X, which starts at $999, is too expensive.

IANS

Updated:March 7, 2018, 3:22 PM IST
Apple iPhone X. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Unlike what Apple had expected, the response to its super-premium iPhone X has been lukewarm as many existing users believe that the device is too expensive, a top analyst with asset management firm Piper Jaffray has said. "According to Apple news site PED3.0, Michael Olson, a senior researcher with Piper Jaffray found that 44 percent people who didn't upgrade said that they baulked at the idea because their current 'iPhone works fine'," Fortune reported.

More than a third of the respondents said that the iPhone X, which starts at $999, is too expensive. And eight percent said they would have upgraded if the new phone had a larger screen, the report added. The survey was conducted on 1,500 iPhone owners on why they have not upgraded to iPhone X yet.

iPhone X did not manage to usher in the largest refresh cycle in iPhone history, as many analysts initially anticipated, according to BGR. Even though the iPhone X remains the most popular model within the company's iPhone line-up, there have been reports that Apple in recent weeks has reduced iPhone X orders due to lower than anticipated demand.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with KGI Securities, said last month that the Cupertino-headquartered company would cease production of iPhone X mid-year.

The company is reportedly gearing up to introduce three new iPhones this year and one of them will be more popular than the others, according to Kuo.

