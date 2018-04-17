English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone X Took 35% of Total Handset Industry Profits in Q4 2017: Report
The global smartphone market has already reached its peak with longer replacement cycles and key smartphone OEMs are now under pressure to book profits.
Apple iPhone X generated 35 percent of total handset industry profits in Q4 of 2017. (image: News18.com)
As global handset profits dipped 1 percent (year-on-year) in the fourth quarter of 2017, Apple X alone generated 35 percent of the total handset industry profits, helping the iPhone maker grow 1 percent (YoY) in the same quarter, a new report said on Tuesday. According to the latest research from Counterpoint's Q4 2017, the premium smartphone market did not grow as expected while Apple remained the most profitable brand, capturing 86 percent of the total handset market profits.
"Apple grew 1 percent (YoY) even with the iPhone X being available for only two months in Q4 2017. The iPhone X alone generated 21 percent of total industry revenue and 35 percent of total industry profits during the quarter," Research Analyst Karn Chauhan said in a statement. "The share of iPhone X is likely to grow as it advances further into its life-cycle. Additionally, the longer shelf life of all iPhones ensured that Apple still has eight out of top 10 smartphones, including its three-year-old models, generating the most profits compared to current competing smartphones from other OEMs," Chauhan informed.
The global smartphone market has already reached its peak with longer replacement cycles and key smartphone OEMs are now under pressure to book profits.
Also read: Xiaomi Mi A1 Not Discontinued; To Return For Sale in India Soon
"Chinese OEMs cumulative profits crossed $1.3 billion during Q4 2017. This was driven by the increased mix of mid to high-end smartphones. In fact, the average selling price (ASP) of their flagship devices also increased YoY," added Associate Director Tarun Pathak. Key Chinese players like Huawei, OPPO and Vivo are now looking to scale up the price band, by leveraging their in-house manufacturing capabilities and bringing innovation to their devices, he added.
iPhone X generated 5 times more profits than the combined profits of over 600 Android OEMs during Q4 2017. Apple and Samsung flagship models lead in terms of profits as compared to other OEMs. Huawei was the leading brand among all the Chinese brands, with profit increasing 59 percent (YoY).
"With an increased mix of flagship sales for key Chinese brands, we expect profit share of Chinese players to grow in the coming quarters," the report added.
Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?
Also Watch
"Apple grew 1 percent (YoY) even with the iPhone X being available for only two months in Q4 2017. The iPhone X alone generated 21 percent of total industry revenue and 35 percent of total industry profits during the quarter," Research Analyst Karn Chauhan said in a statement. "The share of iPhone X is likely to grow as it advances further into its life-cycle. Additionally, the longer shelf life of all iPhones ensured that Apple still has eight out of top 10 smartphones, including its three-year-old models, generating the most profits compared to current competing smartphones from other OEMs," Chauhan informed.
The global smartphone market has already reached its peak with longer replacement cycles and key smartphone OEMs are now under pressure to book profits.
Also read: Xiaomi Mi A1 Not Discontinued; To Return For Sale in India Soon
"Chinese OEMs cumulative profits crossed $1.3 billion during Q4 2017. This was driven by the increased mix of mid to high-end smartphones. In fact, the average selling price (ASP) of their flagship devices also increased YoY," added Associate Director Tarun Pathak. Key Chinese players like Huawei, OPPO and Vivo are now looking to scale up the price band, by leveraging their in-house manufacturing capabilities and bringing innovation to their devices, he added.
iPhone X generated 5 times more profits than the combined profits of over 600 Android OEMs during Q4 2017. Apple and Samsung flagship models lead in terms of profits as compared to other OEMs. Huawei was the leading brand among all the Chinese brands, with profit increasing 59 percent (YoY).
"With an increased mix of flagship sales for key Chinese brands, we expect profit share of Chinese players to grow in the coming quarters," the report added.
Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Outrage In Delhi Over Rape Of Minors
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Outrage In Delhi Over Rape Of Minors
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Buys Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero First Look: Harshvardhan Kapoor Indulges in Some Ninja-Like Action
- Kalank: Madhuri-Sanjay To Reunite On Screen Along With Alia, Varun, Sonakshi and Aditya
- Alia Bhatt is Giving Us Major Style Goals in Her Easy-Breezy Looks; See Pics
- Twitter Down: Crashes Repeatedly After Being up For a Few Minutes