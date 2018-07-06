English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Apple iPhone X Update: Gmail Now Completely Fits The Notch Screen

Google has also updated its standard Gmail app for iOS devices

News18.com

July 6, 2018
Apple iPhone X Update: Gmail Now Completely Fits The Notch Screen
Apple iPhone X. Representative Image. (image: News18.com)
In a 144 MB update pushed out on the App Store, Google said the "Inbox" now supports Apple's pricier iPhone variant, with little else by way of changes in the update text, The Verge reported late on Thursday. Essentially, the update removes the black bars on the top and bottom of the screen so it fits the iPhone X's screen more naturally, with its funky 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Since November 2017, "Inbox" by Gmail has received 13 updates. However, none of them had included iPhone X support. According to Google's release notes, no other new features were included in the update.

The search engine giant has also updated its standard Gmail app for iOS devices, thus, introducing support for high-priority notifications for important messages.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!


 

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
