Apple iPhone X Update: Gmail Now Completely Fits The Notch Screen
Google has also updated its standard Gmail app for iOS devices
Apple iPhone X. Representative Image. (image: News18.com)
In a 144 MB update pushed out on the App Store, Google said the "Inbox" now supports Apple's pricier iPhone variant, with little else by way of changes in the update text, The Verge reported late on Thursday. Essentially, the update removes the black bars on the top and bottom of the screen so it fits the iPhone X's screen more naturally, with its funky 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Since November 2017, "Inbox" by Gmail has received 13 updates. However, none of them had included iPhone X support. According to Google's release notes, no other new features were included in the update.
The search engine giant has also updated its standard Gmail app for iOS devices, thus, introducing support for high-priority notifications for important messages.
