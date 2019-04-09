Apple iPhone X, XR, XS And XS Max Getting Rs 12000 Cashback on Paytm: Here's What They Cost Now

Paytm is hosting a special sale for its consumers, alongside Amazon and Flipkart. The Paytm is offering deals and discounts on various range of products. The most prominent one is the iPhone sale, available with cashback offers. The cashback that Paytm is offering is in the form of wallet balance. Besides, Paytm also has some promo codes which can make your sale even more remarkable. These codes give you the extra saving amount and while using you also get 5% cashback.The 64GB storage model of iPhone X is priced at Rs 81,992 on Paytm along with a cashback of Rs 4,100, which brings down the effective price to Rs 77,892. The 256GB model is priced at Rs 91,399 and after Rs 12,000 cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 79,399. The iPhone XS 64GB model is priced at Rs 99,890 and after Rs 12,000 cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 87,890. The iPhone XR 64GB model is priced at Rs 76,900, and after a cashback of Rs 3,800, the effective price comes down to Rs 73,100. The 256GB storage model, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 91,900 and after Rs 12,000 cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 79,900.Similarly, The iPhone XS Max, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 109,870 for 64GB model and after the cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 109,130, whereas the 256GB model is priced at Rs 124,890.Recently, Apple has slashed pricing of the iPhone XR to boost sales in the world's second-biggest smartphone market. The handset now starts at Rs 59,900 for the 64GB base model. Post the discount, the prices of 128GB and 256GB iPhone XR will be Rs 64,900 and Rs 74,900 respectively. For HDFC debit and credit card holders get some an extra cashback bringing the cost down to Rs 58,400 for the 128GB model, while the 256GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 67,400. The HDFC cashback will be offered to customers who pay the complete amount in one go. The cashback is also valid for people who opt for 1-2 year EMI transactions.