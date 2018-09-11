What to Expect at Apple’s iPhone Event Tomorrow: 'S' and Beyond

Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhones, as widely rumored, including a 5.8-inch model named "iPhone XC," a larger 6.5-inch model named "iPhone XS Plus," and a lower-priced 6.1-inch model that Apple has considered naming "iPhone XS," according to sources familiar with the company's plans. Bank of America's Merill Lynch securities unit released a report to clients that says 2018 iPhone pricing will be higher than the consensus estimate forecast by Wall Street analysts. Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan expects the iPhone XS Plus at a starting price of $1,049 (approximately Rs 75,000), the iPhone XS at $999 (approximately Rs 71,000) and a new XC at $799 (around Rs 57,000). Apart from these new iPhones, the company is expected to launch a new iPad along with the new variants of Macs on September 12.Now, ahead of official launch, there are a new set of photos leaked online which claim to be prototypes of one of the expected new iPhones, possibly called the "iPhone XC." The images were posted on Slashleaks by Leakspinner and shared by Ben Geskin. This latest leak, shows a variety of colors that include white, space gray, rose gold and red. One of the photos also appears to show dual SIM slots, supporting talk that at least one 2018 iPhone variant would offer the feature. The 6.1-inch LCD model is expected to feature an A12 processor, 3GB of RAM, a 12MP camera, a 2600-2700 mAh battery, Face ID, and more. Apple will unveil its next-generation iPhones on September 12th at a 'Gather round' special event.According to the latest rumors, two sources who are close to Apple's marketing plans have revealed that the larger iPhone will be named iPhone XS Plus. The iPhone XS Plus is expected to come with an OLED display, dual-rear cameras with support for Portrait mode, 2X zoom, and dual-OIS on both sensors. The iPhone 9 or the 6.1-inch LCD variant will continue with the single rear camera at the back, though this too will have Face ID on the front and a True Depth camera. k, 9to5Mac exclusively shared the first look at the new iPhone Xs models due to be officially announced by Apple on September 12. Now according to a recent report the "iPhone XS Max" will reportedly be the name of Apple's rumored new 6.5-inch OLED iPhone. .A rendering of what could be the iPad 12.9 was tweeted by serial mobile leaker @onleaks, while additional images and a video were then shared with MySmartPrice, providing a look at the tablet from all sides. The images show the tablet with rounded corners with slim and symmetrical bezels on all sides. It's not unusual to see equal side bezels where users place their hands, but the top and bottom ones do suggest something about the upcoming model -- no notch, no home home button. This could mean that speculations that FaceID would be coming to all the new iPhones and iPad could be correct, as the bezel certainly allows space for a TrueDepth camera, and the lack of home button indicates a new user interface will likely be adopted.A charging port can be seen at the bottom middle, a power button is on the right corner along with volume controls just below and there are four speaker grills, one at each corner. What can't be seen is a jack port, so users may need a wireless bluetooth headset. A few design aspects are generating puzzlement, such as a possible button or port on the middle right side, with neither the leaker or the report hypothesizing on a potential use.The MacBook Air was rumored to be announced last year as well and nothing came of it. However, seeing as the MacBook Air is a highly popular product. Apple is not ready to discontinue it yet and so we might well see a refresh of the MacBook Air.There are also rumors that a new iMac and iMac Pro may be announced but we’re not really sure about that. According to the rumors, however, Apple may have a slew of new computing products in the pipeline for 2018 and 2019.