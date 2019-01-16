English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone XI 2019 Renders Shows Horizontally Aligned Triple Camera: Everything You Need to Know
Apple is expected to introduce three cameras at the back with the iPhone XI.
A set of images of the iPhone XI, as it’s apparently called, leaked this afternoon from several angles. The new render, leaked again by the same person that had leaked the earlier possible design of the iPhone XI, shows the iPhone XI with three cameras, a new iPhone with even thinner bezels, and a relocated camera module. This module appears to be a triple camera stacked horizontally with a ring flash right in the middle. The render isn’t very different the current iPhone XS’ design. The power key is still on the right and the volume rocker is still on the left below a physical notification switch.
The renders show a horizontally aligned one. This is different from an earlier leak we covered, but sadly, those images did not showcase the front of the device. The renders, after all, are made by OnLeaks, an independent leaker of information and receiver of CAD drawings galore for devices like smartphones and etcetera, for the past several years. His latest batch of leaks don’t look all that different from leaks in the past, especially when it comes to iPhone leaks.
Compared to the alleged images of the iPhone XI that leaked earlier, the new ones definitely show the phone in the better light. If this is indeed the design of the iPhone XI it will look fairly slick and stunning.
Here comes your very first and very early look at yet another 2019 #iPhone prototype! Discover it right now through gorgeous 5K renders made on behalf of my Friends over @compareraja -> https://t.co/14j8USJzip (please read the full story in order to make educated comments...) pic.twitter.com/4dPtdz35Gp— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 15, 2019
