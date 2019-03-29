English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone XI Leaked Schematics Suggest Angular Triple-Camera Setup
The tweet simply reads “New XR”, however it seems to match the previously leaked renders of the iPhone XI that came earlier this year from reliable leakster Onleaks.
We’ve seen some early renders of the upcoming iPhone, which were passed as ‘ridiculous.’ But time and again we are seeing the same design, an awkward square camera module on the top left with three cameras in a triangular arrangement.
The latest leak now shows a new iPhone schematics which is said to be for the new iPhone XR. However, if you look closer it seems to be the iPhone XI. The photo was shared on Twitter by aobaiTD, known for providing early prototype Apple products in the past. Now the tweet simply reads “New XR”, however it seems to match the previously leaked renders of the iPhone XI that came earlier this year from reliable leakster Onleaks. Probably the tipster made a mistake in while tweeting?
Now we do know that upcoming iPhone XI could feature a triple camera at the back. Whether the company will use a square module is the question. According to the leaked schematics, there are a total of five holes in the square camera bump. These should make space for three cameras, a microphone, and the LED flash.
As for the new iPhone XR, it is rumoured to come with a dual-camera setup which sounds like a decent upgrade from the current model. The Wall Street Journal has suggested that Apple will bring a triple camera system to the iPhone XI Max, which would also means that the regular iPhone XI will continue to have a dual camera setup this year.
New iPhone XR pic.twitter.com/pOGYuzwPcw
— Mr·white (@laobaiTD) March 28, 2019
