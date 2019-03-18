English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Apple iPhone XI With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module Leaks Yet Again

The camera module on the leaked iPhone XI render looks a lot like the one Huawei used on the Mate 20 Pro.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com

Updated:March 18, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
The next Apple iPhone is still days away, but that doesn’t stop the rumour mill. We have already seen some concept renders and leaks and today there is yet another prototype design.

Now we can’t deny the rumours that the next iPhone or the iPhone XI could feature a triple camera at the back. Smartphone makers have gone to four and even five cameras, so a triple camera on an iPhone is quite believable. But of course the implementation is still unknown. According to Japanese site Macotakara, contacts within Apple’s Chinese supply chain have confirmed that the next iPhone XI will feature a triple camera setup sitting in a large square module.

Back in January a similar render was revealed by reliable tipster OnLeaks, but was slammed by critics as it seemed too ugly for Apple. There were various other concepts as well, but since the awkward ‘Huawei Mate 20 Pro inspired’ square camera equipped iPhone render is making waves on the internet again, it is starting to become more believable. Notably, the new renders have the cameras in a more symmetrical arrangement when compared to the previous leaks.

What do you think about this design? Will Apple copy Huawei’s design for the iPhone XI?
