English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone XI With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module Leaks Yet Again
The camera module on the leaked iPhone XI render looks a lot like the one Huawei used on the Mate 20 Pro.
The camera module on the leaked iPhone XI render looks a lot like the one Huawei used on the Mate 20 Pro.
Loading...
The next Apple iPhone is still days away, but that doesn’t stop the rumour mill. We have already seen some concept renders and leaks and today there is yet another prototype design.
Now we can’t deny the rumours that the next iPhone or the iPhone XI could feature a triple camera at the back. Smartphone makers have gone to four and even five cameras, so a triple camera on an iPhone is quite believable. But of course the implementation is still unknown. According to Japanese site Macotakara, contacts within Apple’s Chinese supply chain have confirmed that the next iPhone XI will feature a triple camera setup sitting in a large square module.
Back in January a similar render was revealed by reliable tipster OnLeaks, but was slammed by critics as it seemed too ugly for Apple. There were various other concepts as well, but since the awkward ‘Huawei Mate 20 Pro inspired’ square camera equipped iPhone render is making waves on the internet again, it is starting to become more believable. Notably, the new renders have the cameras in a more symmetrical arrangement when compared to the previous leaks.
What do you think about this design? Will Apple copy Huawei’s design for the iPhone XI?
Now we can’t deny the rumours that the next iPhone or the iPhone XI could feature a triple camera at the back. Smartphone makers have gone to four and even five cameras, so a triple camera on an iPhone is quite believable. But of course the implementation is still unknown. According to Japanese site Macotakara, contacts within Apple’s Chinese supply chain have confirmed that the next iPhone XI will feature a triple camera setup sitting in a large square module.
Back in January a similar render was revealed by reliable tipster OnLeaks, but was slammed by critics as it seemed too ugly for Apple. There were various other concepts as well, but since the awkward ‘Huawei Mate 20 Pro inspired’ square camera equipped iPhone render is making waves on the internet again, it is starting to become more believable. Notably, the new renders have the cameras in a more symmetrical arrangement when compared to the previous leaks.
What do you think about this design? Will Apple copy Huawei’s design for the iPhone XI?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Who Chased Away New Zealand Shooter From Mosque Hailed as ‘Hero’
- Sonali Bendre Enjoys Sunday Brunch With Goldie Behl, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan; See Pic
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted Having a 'Showdown' Amid Reports Marriage on Rocks
- PM Modi Biopic Event Cancelled in Wake of Parrikar's Demise, Amit Shah Was to Unveil New Poster
- Chhetri Reveals Secret to Bengaluru FC's ISL Success
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results