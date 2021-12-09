Apple iPhone XR at Rs 18,599: Here’s How You Can Get This Deal

The smartphone market in India is super competitive, especially in the budget-to-mid range. India is also a market where many people aspire to own flagship-level smartphones like the Apple iPhone, regardless of being able to afford them or not. However, thanks to the amount of sales and discounts that we get, once in a blue moon comes an opportunity to buy an iPhone at the price of a normal mid-range Android phone, and that time is now.

The Apple iPhone XR from 2018 is currently priced at Rs 34,999 on Amazon for the 64GB variant. With exchange, users can save up to Rs 14,900 on the smartphone. That brings the price down to Rs 20,099. Over this, users can get a Rs 150 discount on City Union Bank Debit card transactions, and Rs 1,500 off on American Express and Yes Bank credit cards. This can bring the price potentially down to Rs 18,599. This is super cheap and right in the affordable mid-range Android territory. This makes the iPhone XR a better deal than Apple’s cheapest iPhone, the iPhone SE that has a Rs 39,900 sticker price. The smartphone is not available on Amazon, otherwise it would have given similar value as the iPhone XR with an exchange offer.

The iPhone XR was launched in 2018 alongside the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display and is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with second-generation Neural Engine. The Apple iPhone XR comes with a single 12-megapixel wide-angle rear camera that is capable of 4K video recording at 60fps. Up front, the iPhone XR comes with a 7-megapixel selfie snapper.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.