Apple iPhone XR Goes on Sale in India From 6 PM Today: Schemes on Amazon, Airtel Store, Paytm And Jio

Apple iPhone XR finally up for grabs across the world including India on 26 October. The iPhone XR will be available at the Apple authorised resellers from October 26 in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white, blue, yellow, coral and "(PRODUCT)RED" colours. The base 64GB storage variant comes in at Rs. 76,900, the 128GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 81,900, while the top-end 256GB storage version will set you back by Rs. 91,900.The XR will also be available for purchase on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon India. Airtel Online Store is offering the new iPhone XR in India with down payments starting at Rs. 14,999. Reliance Jio is offering a 5 percent cash back on EMI or 5x reward points on non-EMI payments when using either Citibank or Axis Bank credit cards. Amazon is offering a no-cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and HDFC credit and debit cards. Paytm Mall is offering an additional Rs 7,000 off on regular exchange with the phones.The iPhone XR sports a 6.1-inch LCD screen dubbed as Liquid Retina Display having a notch on top with an advanced camera module for Face ID security similar to the iPhone XS series. In terms of optics it houses a single 12MP camera, but if Apple is to be believed, it is more advanced than the iPhone 8 series and will take really good pictures. The XR camera too supports Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4) but lacks more options in terms of Portrait lighting feature. The XR camera too supports Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4) but lacks more options in terms of Portrait lighting feature.