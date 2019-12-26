Apple iPhone XR Has Been The Best Selling Smartphone Globally Throughout 2019

The Apple iPhone XR has emerged as the best-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2019, according to numbers by Counterpoint research. This means the iPhone XR ends the year as the best-selling smartphone in every quarter in the year 2019. Ever since the iPhone XR’s launch mid-way though Q4 2018, it has remained the top seller in the smartphone space around the world. In fact, it continues to sell more than the newer iPhone 11, which is technically its successor.

According to the latest Counterpoint numbers, the Apple iPhone XR continues to lead the way followed by the Samsung Galaxy A10 and the Samsung Galaxy A50. The top three are followed by the Oppo A9 in fourth place, with the Apple iPhone 11 slotting in at fifth place. The Oppo A5s, the Samsung Galaxy A20, the Oppo A5, the Xiaomi Redmi 7A and the Huawei P30 complete the top 10 list of most sold smartphones around the world.

“Samsung had three models in the top 10, all from the A series. Samsung discontinued its J series and brought the A series to lower price tiers. A series had a more premium perception than the J series. The new devices came with competing specs and design features, affordable price and Samsung’s strong brand perception (especially in the mid-segment) which provided an excellent value proposition to consumers. This was also strategically aligned with global trade-up trend. The A-series also gained some share from HONOR. However, there were no flagships from Samsung in the top 10 list,” says Counterpoint

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A is the Chinese phone maker’s only product in the top 10 list, and that would also be because of the phone’s robust sales in India.

