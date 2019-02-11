English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone XR is Now Selling For as Low as Rs 70,500; Would You Buy One Now?
The unofficial price cut now makes the 'affordable' iPhone XR a bit more 'affordable'.
Reports suggest that the iPhone XR has received an unofficial price cut and is selling on offline stores at a discounted price. Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based retailer is selling the iPhone XR starting at Rs 70,500 for the 64GB variant, while the 128GB and 256GB models are priced at Rs 75,500 and Rs 85,900, respectively.
All major online stores are still selling the handset at its original launch price which was Rs 76,900 going up to Rs 91,900. Apple India hasn’t confirmed the price cut, so either this is a retailer’s discount or the company is preparing to announce the revised pricing.
The iPhone XR was launched as an ‘affordable’ option, but only when you compare it with the more premium iPhone XS and XS Max. Even with this price-cut, the XR is more expensive than most flagships out there including the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 which honestly, is a fantastic device.
The XR comes with some of the best features from the XS and XS Max including the A12 Bionic chipset, camera features among other topped off with great battery life. It does use a lower resolution LCD instead of an OLED panel, but it is being regarded as one of the best iPhones of all time.
Available in multiple colour options including White, Yellow, Black, Blue, Coral and Product (RED), the iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD display (1792x828) has 3GB of RAM, Face ID, a single 12-megapixel camera on the back and a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front and runs on the latest iOS 12 update.
#Apple #iPhoneXR #Pricedrop128GB our offer price Rs.75500/-
64GB our offer price Rs.70500/-
256GB our offer price Rs.85900/- pic.twitter.com/4HarwMsWB3
— Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) February 9, 2019
