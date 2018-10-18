English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone XR Pre-Orders Start This Friday, Availability 26 October
Apple iPhone XR will be available at the Apple authorised resellers from October 26 in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white, blue, yellow, coral and "(PRODUCT)RED" colours, the company said in a statement
Apple's cheapest iPhone XR will go on sale in India from Friday, starting from Rs 76,900. The iPhone XR will be available at the Apple authorised resellers from October 26 in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white, blue, yellow, coral and "(PRODUCT)RED" colours, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The new iPhone XR with all-screen glass and aluminium design features 6.1-inch display a" touted as the most advanced LCD in a smartphone.
The device, launched along with luxury iPhone XS and XS Max, houses A12 Bionic chip with next-generation "Neural Engine", which unlocks new experiences for immersive augmented reality (AR), games and photography. "It delivers all day battery life, lasting up to an hour and a half longer than iPhone 8 Plus," Apple said. The iPhone XR with 12MP rear camera and 7MP front sensor claims to have better lowa'light performance.
It has "Portrait" mode with a single-lens camera with sophisticated "bokeh" and "Depth Control" features. The "Depth Control" lets users adjust the depth of field both in real-time preview and post-capture. The iPhone XR is water resistant, with a rating of IP67, and protects against everyday spills including coffee, tea and soda.
