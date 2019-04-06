Apple iPhone XR Price Cut in India: You Can Also Consider The OnePlus 6T, Samsung S10e And More

Apple has cut prices of one of its iPhone XR to boost sales in the world's second-biggest smartphone market following a similar move in China. Following the price cut, the iPhone XR now starts at Rs. 59,900 on Amazon.in for the 64GB base model. Post the discount, the prices of 128GB and 256GB iPhone XR will be Rs 64,900 and Rs 74,900 respectively. For the HDFC debit and credit card holders the cost of iPhone XR would come down to Rs 58,400 for the 128GB model, while the 256GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 67,400. The HDFC cashback will be offered to customers who swipe the complete amount in one go. The cashback is also valid for people who opt for 1-2 year EMI transactions.Despite receiving the new price cut, here are the top five Android smartphones that one can consider to buy in India apart from Apple iPhone XR.The iPhone XR sports a 6.1-inch LCD screen dubbed as Liquid Retina Display having a notch on top with an advanced camera module for Face ID security similar to the iPhone XS series. In terms of optics it houses a single 12MP camera, but if Apple is to be believed, it is more advanced than the iPhone 8 series and will take really good pictures. The XR camera too supports Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4) but lacks more options in terms of Portrait lighting feature.The Galaxy S10e is the more pocket-friendly variant of the S10. Galaxy S10e this one features a 5.8-inch Infinity-O Display and will be offered with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will be offered with a Snapdragon 855 or an Exynos 9820 processor. You don’t get the triple camera setup here insteada 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor paired with a 16-megapixel fixed focus sensor on the back. On the front, you get the same 10-megapixel camera as the Galaxy S10.This Galaxy S10e will be offered in two storage variants including 128GB and 512GB both of which will offer expansions using a microSD card. This one comes with a regular capacitive fingerprint sensor unlike the in-display fingerprint sensor seen on the other two S10 smartphones. It also comes with a smaller 3,100mAh battery while the rest of the features remain the same. Pricing for the Galaxy S10e starts at $749.99 which is about Rs 53,500.The Galaxy S10 5G, which is due later this year will be coming with the same processing power but will get a larger 6.7-inch display, a bigger 4,500mAh battery and an extra ToF (Time of Flight) camera at the back.The highlights of the OnePlus 6T are that it now has a 6.41-inch display with the 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and this screen is larger than the 6.28-inch display sported by the OnePlus 6. The display type remains the Optic AMOLED type and has the 2,340 x 1080 resolution. The notch cutout on the screen has been significantly redesigned, is now much smaller and resembles the teardrop. There is now an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, which makes the 6T the first OnePlus phone to offer this feature.OnePlus has completely refreshed the OxygenOS interface. This has been done to make it work better with the newest Android 9 Pie—but brings additional features to the table such as a Gaming Mode and a Smart Boost for even better performance.The battery capacity has been boosted to 3,700mAh (up from 3,300mAh in the OnePlus 6), and if we are to factor in the battery performance enhancements that the Android 9 Pie operating system brings to the table as it is, this could really return some impressive battery stats even with heavy usage.OnePlus retains the dual camera setup at the back, with the primary 16-megapixel camera and the secondary 20-megapixel camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.The Galaxy Note 9 carries several updates over the other premium products from the house of Samsung. These updates include the first-ever appearance of the Bixby 2.0 on a Samsung device, which now promises a better natural language processing, user need prediction, and quicker response times. The Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and it is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in the US other markets, whereas India and other Asian countries are likely to get the Exynos 9810 variant. A microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB is also present.In terms of optics, the Galaxy Note 9 has a horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto, f/2.4 autofocus lens. Both sensors are powered by dual OIS (optical image stabilisation) and support features such as 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor backed by an f/1.7 aperture, autofocus lens.The new Galaxy Note 9 features a 4000mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging. The company claims that it is the biggest battery the company has added in the Note series. The phone coupled with IP68 certification, iris scanning, fingerprint sensor and face unlock. On the connectivity front, you get dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), USB Type-C, NFC and a 3.5mm audio jack.Oppo’s flagship comes loaded with features like a curved 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels, along with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent. Oppo claims that the smartphone comes with a Panoramic Arc Screen which is built by combining two pieces of seamless glass together, giving the Find X a panoramic view. Also, the Find X runs on ColorOS 5.1 which is based on Android 8.1. Oppo’s flagship supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Type-C connector with OTG support, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, NFC and more. However, 3.5mm headphone jack has been given a miss.Oppo Find X comes with three cameras in the front and back combined. The dual cameras on the back include a 16-Megapixel and a 20-Megapixel sensor. The camera sensors are AI-enabled and have an aperture ratio of f/2.0. Additionally, the sensors also come with technology for depth-of-field effects and enhanced stability. Interestingly, the lenses pop out of a mechanical slider as and when required. As per the company, the slider in question endured a rigorous durability test and can even beyond 300,000 slides. At the front is a 25-megapixel 3D camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0 for selfies, video calling, etc. Features like Geotagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama are present as well.There is no wireless charging present on the Find X but it does get a 3,700 mAh battery which supports Oppo’s VOOC quick charging system. Other features include AI-enabled 3D cameras and hardware assisted face unlock system. Since there is no under-display fingerprint sensor on the Find X, facial recognition is the only biometric way to unlock the device.The device sports a large 6.39-inch QHD+ (1440x3120) curved OLED display with a 3D glass on the front and back. The rear panel comes in a gradient Twilight, Emerald Green and Black colours. The device is powered by the company's latest Kirin 980 chipset that is based on a 7nm process and comes with dual NPU. It is also offered with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for expandability up to 256GB via microSD card. The Mate 20 Pro offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and 3D facial recognition as biometric options.In terms of optics, the Mate 20 Pro is its triple rear camera system on the back that Leica-branded. Includes a 40MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP Ultra wide-angle lense with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. The cameras also support laser and phase detection auto focus as well as AIS (AI-based stabilisation). On the front, the Mate 20 Pro sports a 24MP 3D depth sensing camera.The dual-SIM Mate 20 Pro houses a 4,200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge support. The Mate 20 Pro also supports 15W wireless charging support and Huawei will be bringing its wireless charger to India as well. Connectivity options for the Mate 20 Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS and USB Type-C support.