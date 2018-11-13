English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone XR Shipment Estimates Cut by 30 Percent: Report
According to Ming Chi-Kuo, an Apple analyst working with TF International Securities, shipment forecast for the iPhone XR has been cut from 100 million units to 70 million units during the product lifecycle.
Estimates of Apple's "most affordable" 2018 model, the iPhone XR, has been cut by nearly 30 million shipments, a famed Apple analyst has written in his research note. According to Ming Chi-Kuo, an Apple analyst working with TF International Securities, shipment forecast for the iPhone XR has been cut from 100 million units to 70 million units during the product lifecycle.
Kuo last month predicted that more people would upgrade to the iPhone XR this year and that the Cupertino-based giant would sell its cheaper model better than the iPHone XS and iPhone XS Max.
Kuo last month predicted that more people would upgrade to the iPhone XR this year and that the Cupertino-based giant would sell its cheaper model better than the iPHone XS and iPhone XS Max.
