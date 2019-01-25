Apple iPhone XR Was The Highest Selling iPhone in The US During Q4 2018

It seems that Apple’s strategy of introducing a “cheaper” iPhone has worked out, well at least in US. The company launched the iPhone XR last year as a more affordable option for consumers alongside the iPhone XS and XS Max. While it shared most of its features with its superior siblings, it was offered with a lower-resolution LCD display, a single primary camera, and some really eye-catching colours.A report now suggests that the iPhone XR is doing well, outselling all the other models. Consumer Intelligence Research Partners or CIRP says that the analysts' forecasts were pretty accurate. During the fourth quarter of 2018, CIRP found that the iPhone XR garnered close to 39 percent of total iPhone sales in the US, despite the fact it was launched weeks after the iPhone XS and XS Max on October 26.Speaking of which, the more premium iPhone XS and XS Max only managed to contribute a combined 26 percent of total iPhone sales during the same period. Notably the iPhone XS Max, which is the largest screened iPhone ever, outsold the iPhone XS by a 2:1 margin. As a comparison, the 2018 iPhones accounted for 65 percent of total iOS handset purchases in the US during Q4 of 2018, while the 2017 iPhone models (iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X) contributed 61 percent of sales during the same period in 2017.While we don’t have specific sales numbers of iPhone sales in India for Q4 2018, we do know that Apple has been struggling to adapt to the highly-competitive market. Research firm Canalys said last year that iPhone shipments in India have dropped 40 percent in 2018 when compared with 2017, with Apple's tiny 2 percent market share estimate from last year shrinking down to 1 percent.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.