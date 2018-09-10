Apple iPhone XS And iPhone XS Plus Prices Revealed? Is There an iPhone XC Set For Launch?

Apple is all set to launch a series of new devices on September 12 in California. Now, ahead of official launch, there are a new set of photos leaked online which claim to be prototypes of one of the expected new iPhones, possibly called the "iPhone XC." The images were posted on Slashleaks by Leakspinner and shared by Ben Geskin. This latest leak, shows a variety of colors that include white, space gray, rose gold and red. One of the photos also appears to show dual SIM slots, supporting talk that at least one 2018 iPhone variant would offer the feature. The 6.1-inch LCD model is expected to feature an A12 processor, 3GB of RAM, a 12MP camera, a 2600-2700 mAh battery, Face ID, and more. Apple will unveil its next-generation iPhones on September 12th at a 'Gather round' special event. Some rumours say that the affordable iPhone will either be the successor to the iPhone SE or the iPhone 8 and will be called iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9.Apart from Apple iPhone XC, the comapany is expected to launch two new iPhones iPhone X and iPhone XS Plus. According to the report, Bank of America's Merill Lynch securities unit released a report to clients that says 2018 iPhone pricing will be higher than the consensus estimate forecast by Wall Street analysts. Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan expects the iPhone XS Plus at a starting price of $1,049 (approximately Rs 75,000), the iPhone XS at $999 (approximately Rs 71,000) and a new large-screen LCD version at $799 (around Rs 57,000). Apart from Wamsi Mohan, it's widely expected that the most expensive model, the iPhone X Plus (or iPhone XS Max, as it might be called), will debut at the same price as 2017's $999 iPhone X.