English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12
The iPhone XS is expected to be announced in less than two weeks at Apple’s September 12th ‘Gather round’ event. In addition to the iPhone XS, Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 4, as well as a new 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model.
Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version Set to Launch on September 12 (image: 9TO5MAC)
Loading...
Apple has already sent out invites for a special event on Thursday, 12 September. That launch event, which is widely expected to focus on iPhones and new Apple Watch models, is taking place on September 12. The iPhone XS is expected to be announced in less than two weeks at Apple’s September ‘Gather round’ event. In addition to the iPhone XS, Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 4, as well as a new 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model. The leaked images shows the second generation 5.8-inch iPhone X and new supersized 6.5-inch model (for which we already know all the specifications) together, as well as the gold finish Apple previously tested with the original iPhone X but never released. Both models also have a notch, though the strategically positioned wallpaper obscures this from view, at least in the images seen thus far.
Rumor has it that this year Apple returns to the S update. The iPhone X successor could actually be three phones, including a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED-screen iPhone, both of which are called iPhone XS. A third iPhone, said to have 6.1-inch LCD screen, would be the most affordable of the three.
Along with iPhone Xs, the recent leak also confirmed a launch of upcoming Apple Watch 4. From the image, the latest Apple Watch is shown to sport an edge-to-edge display with reduced bezels. There is also a new analogue watch face capable of displaying additional information. The new models will have a larger display,” reports 9to5Mac, based on info from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The new Watches are expected to have a 15% larger display.
Rumor has it that this year Apple returns to the S update. The iPhone X successor could actually be three phones, including a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED-screen iPhone, both of which are called iPhone XS. A third iPhone, said to have 6.1-inch LCD screen, would be the most affordable of the three.
Along with iPhone Xs, the recent leak also confirmed a launch of upcoming Apple Watch 4. From the image, the latest Apple Watch is shown to sport an edge-to-edge display with reduced bezels. There is also a new analogue watch face capable of displaying additional information. The new models will have a larger display,” reports 9to5Mac, based on info from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The new Watches are expected to have a 15% larger display.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bachchans Come Together for Shweta Nanda’s Fashion Label Launch in Rare Single Frame. See photos
- Contestant to Wear Hijab in Miss England Finals
- Asian Games: Indonesia Bids Spectacular Farewell, Dreams of Olympics
- Paul McCartney Says Drug Session Showed Him 'Huge Vision of God'
- Franklin Funeral Bishop Apologises to Singer Ariana Grande for Touching Her Inappropriately
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...