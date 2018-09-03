English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12

The iPhone XS is expected to be announced in less than two weeks at Apple’s September 12th ‘Gather round’ event. In addition to the iPhone XS, Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 4, as well as a new 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 10:33 AM IST
Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12
Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version Set to Launch on September 12
Apple has already sent out invites for a special event on Thursday, 12 September. That launch event, which is widely expected to focus on iPhones and new Apple Watch models, is taking place on September 12. The iPhone XS is expected to be announced in less than two weeks at Apple’s September ‘Gather round’ event. In addition to the iPhone XS, Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 4, as well as a new 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model. The leaked images shows the second generation 5.8-inch iPhone X and new supersized 6.5-inch model (for which we already know all the specifications) together, as well as the gold finish Apple previously tested with the original iPhone X but never released. Both models also have a notch, though the strategically positioned wallpaper obscures this from view, at least in the images seen thus far.

Rumor has it that this year Apple returns to the S update. The iPhone X successor could actually be three phones, including a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED-screen iPhone, both of which are called iPhone XS. A third iPhone, said to have 6.1-inch LCD screen, would be the most affordable of the three.

Along with iPhone Xs, the recent leak also confirmed a launch of upcoming Apple Watch 4. From the image, the latest Apple Watch is shown to sport an edge-to-edge display with reduced bezels. There is also a new analogue watch face capable of displaying additional information. The new models will have a larger display,” reports 9to5Mac, based on info from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The new Watches are expected to have a 15% larger display.


