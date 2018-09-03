English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone Xs Image in Gold Colour Leaked
Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone XS series in more colour options this time.
Apple iPhone XS Image in Gold Colour Leaked (image: VenyaGeskin1)
Loading...
Now, another set of images have leaked online showcasing the upcoming iPhone XS in gold colour. The latest images come from tipster Ben Geskin, who runs the Twitter handle VenyaGeskin1. He has shared images of the iPhone XS in gold coloured variant on his Twitter handle, showcasing the front and back of the upcoming device. Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone Xs series in more colour options this time with reports also indicating that a blue-coloured variant could be revealed at launch. Apple has already sent out invites for a special event on Thursday, 12 September. That launch event, which is widely expected to focus on iPhones and new Apple Watch models, is taking place on September 12
To recall, 9to5Mac, a technology news website, posted photographs of two gold iPhone models stacked on top each other, with a larger-screened model on the bottom. Both models resemble the current iPhone X. According to the report flagship model will be called the iPhone XS and that Apple also plans to release a new version of the Apple Watch with a larger display by reducing the edges around it.
Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone X models: a sequel to the current model with the 5.8-inch OLED display, a larger version with an OLED 6.5-inch display and a cheaper version with a 6.1-inch LCD screen. The 6.1-inch model will use aluminum instead of steel casing to keep costs lower, Bloomberg reported. Apple is also expected to update its iPad Pro models with screens and features that mimic the iPhone X, including FaceID and gesture controls.
To recall, 9to5Mac, a technology news website, posted photographs of two gold iPhone models stacked on top each other, with a larger-screened model on the bottom. Both models resemble the current iPhone X. According to the report flagship model will be called the iPhone XS and that Apple also plans to release a new version of the Apple Watch with a larger display by reducing the edges around it.
Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone X models: a sequel to the current model with the 5.8-inch OLED display, a larger version with an OLED 6.5-inch display and a cheaper version with a 6.1-inch LCD screen. The 6.1-inch model will use aluminum instead of steel casing to keep costs lower, Bloomberg reported. Apple is also expected to update its iPad Pro models with screens and features that mimic the iPhone X, including FaceID and gesture controls.
