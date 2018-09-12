Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XC, iPad Pro Price And Specs Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

iPhone XS image: Mysmartprice

iPhone Xc image: Mysmartprice

ipad pro Photo: Mysmartprice

Apple is all set to launch its iPhones 2018 which will have three models including the iPhone XC, iPhone Xs and iPhone XS Plus (Max). Along with these new iPhones company is also expected to launch all new Apple Watch 4, MacBook and an iPad Pro today in California. After a series of leaks regarding the devices, now a recent leak on Chinese social media platform Weibo claims to know final price, specifications and names of the upcoming products, according to technology portal Mysmartprice.According to the leak, the iPhone would come in two screen sizes – 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch. In terms of specifications, the device would be powered by the Apple A12 chipset, mated with 4GB of RAM and three different storage variants – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB.The iPhone XS is tipped to be priced at $899 and $999 for the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch screen variants, respectively.Apple iPhone XC is expected to use an LCD screen instead of the OLED panel, the device would feature a 6.1-inch screen and feature a glass and aluminium design and just like iPhone Xs it is also expected to be powered by the A12 processor.The iPhone XC is tipped to be priced at $749 and would be available in two storage configurations -- 64GB and 256GB.The Apple Watch Series 4, the smartwatch is reported to come with a 15 percent larger display and have a thinner design with smaller bezels compared to the existing model. It would be powered by S4 and W3 chipsets with 18GB of storage.The Apple iPad Pro 2018 is tipped to come in two screen sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch. Powering the device would be a A12X chipset paired with 64GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB internal storage options.The images show the tablet with rounded corners with slim and symmetrical bezels on all sides.It's not unusual to see equal side bezels where users place their hands, but the top and bottom ones do suggest something about the upcoming model -- no notch, no home button. This could mean that speculations that FaceID would be coming to all the new iPhones and iPad could be correct, as the bezel certainly allows space for a TrueDepth camera, and the lack of home button indicates a new user interface will likely be adopted.