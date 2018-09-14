Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max And iPhone XR Will be Available on Airtel Online Store Starting September 28

Airtel will be offering the recenlty-launched Apple products including iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR on its Online Store starting September 28. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone and iPhone XS Max beginning September 21 while the pre-order for the iPhone XR will begin October 19 on Airtel Online Store.“Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max beginning September 21, 2018, and iPhone XR beginning October 19,2 018 on Airtel Online Store at www.airtel.in/onlinestore,” said Airtel in a press statement. Airtel has not yet announced any bundled telecom offers with the new iPhones, but one can expect to buy them on EMIs that come with free data and calling postpaid plans from Airtel.Apple’s iPhone XR price in India starts at Rs 76,900 for the 64GB version. The 128GB variant will cost Rs 81,900 in India. The 256GB version of Apple iPhone XR will cost Rs 91,900. The iPhone XS comes in two variants -- the base model with 64GB storage for Rs 99,900, while the high-end 256GB storage version costs a whopping Rs 1,14,900 and the price for 512GB variant is 1,34,90 while the base variant of the iPhone XS Max ships at Rs 1,09,000, followed by the 256GB and 512GB variant priced at Rs 1,24,900 and Rs 1,44,900 respectively.