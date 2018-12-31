English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone XS Max Allegedly Catches Fire While in Owner’s Pocket; Victim Weighing Legal Action
Pictures of the burnt iPhone XS Max show severe damage to the handset. It's most visible on the front display where more than half of the screen is charred and deformed, but there is also significant damage on the sides and back of the handset.
A man from Columbus, Ohio, Josh Hillard, claims that his less than one-month old iPhone XS Max caught fire in his pants pocket around December 12. He stated that the Apple iPhone XS Max was kept in his back pocket when it began to release “a large amount of heat” including green and yellow smoke. He said he had to quickly leave the break room where his co-workers were, to find a private place to take his shoes and clothes off. The man claims he just purchased the iPhone XS Max around three weeks prior to the incident — which leaves little room for long-term battery abuse to be playing a factor here.
