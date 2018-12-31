Apple iPhone XS Max Allegedly Catches Fire While in Owner’s Pocket; Victim Weighing Legal Action

A man from Columbus, Ohio, Josh Hillard, claims that his less than one-month old iPhone XS Max caught fire in his pants pocket around December 12. He stated that the Apple iPhone XS Max was kept in his back pocket when it began to release “a large amount of heat” including green and yellow smoke. He said he had to quickly leave the break room where his co-workers were, to find a private place to take his shoes and clothes off. The man claims he just purchased the iPhone XS Max around three weeks prior to the incident — which leaves little room for long-term battery abuse to be playing a factor here.Pictures of the burnt iPhone XS Max show severe damage to the handset. It's most visible on the front display where more than half of the screen is charred and deformed, but there is also significant damage on the sides and back of the handset. Clearly something unfortunate happened, and according to the phone's owner, it happened rather abruptly while he was at work.The victim, Hillard, went to the Apple Store to see what could be done about it, but it seemed that Apple would only provide a new phone. Josh could not get any compensation for the burned clothes and the small burn the phone left on his leg, so he took the phone back and contacted Apple care over the phone, but with no success. The victim, is contemplating legal action for the physical and psychological stress he suffered from the incident.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.