Apple iPhone XS Max Reportedly Costs $443 to Make, Which Retails at $1,249: Report

Apple recently launched three new iPhones, including an update on last year's iPhone X, called the iPhone XS for starting price of $999 (around Rs 72,500), and the budget-minded iPhone XR that starts at $749 (approximately Rs 54,400). Finally, the biggest among them, the iPhone XS Max - with a 6.5-inch display that uses so-called OLED technology for richer colour starting at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,000). The iPhone XS Max offers the same design as its predecessor but flaunts the second-gen OLED screen from the company. Now a report has revealed how much it costs Apple to make a single unit of the iPhone XS Max.Tech Insights in a teardown of the iPhone XS Max with 256 gigabytes of storage capacity suggests that it costs about $443 (roughly Rs. 32,200) in parts and assembly costs, compared with $395.44 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 64-gigabyte version of last year's iPhone X.The most expensive component in the iPhone XS Max is its 2nd-gen OLED screen, which coincidentally, is the largest ever in an iPhone at 6.5-inches priced at $80.50. The second most expensive component is the processor/modem that went from $66 in the iPhone X to $72 in the iPhone XS Max, which is a 10% increase. While the camera components reportedly cost Apple $58 and $44 respectively. The smartphone houses a slightly bigger battery, which is valued at $9.However, TechInsights explained the total price of $443 is the pricing of raw components and did not take into account other manufacturing expenses like R&D, software, logistics and more.