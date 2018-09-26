English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone XS Max Reportedly Costs $443 to Make, Which Retails at $1,249: Report
Apple is reportedly making a profit of around Rs 77,900 from a single unit of the base model of the iPhone XS Max.
Apple recently launched three new iPhones, including an update on last year's iPhone X, called the iPhone XS for starting price of $999 (around Rs 72,500), and the budget-minded iPhone XR that starts at $749 (approximately Rs 54,400). Finally, the biggest among them, the iPhone XS Max - with a 6.5-inch display that uses so-called OLED technology for richer colour starting at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,000). The iPhone XS Max offers the same design as its predecessor but flaunts the second-gen OLED screen from the company. Now a report has revealed how much it costs Apple to make a single unit of the iPhone XS Max.
Tech Insights in a teardown of the iPhone XS Max with 256 gigabytes of storage capacity suggests that it costs about $443 (roughly Rs. 32,200) in parts and assembly costs, compared with $395.44 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 64-gigabyte version of last year's iPhone X.
The most expensive component in the iPhone XS Max is its 2nd-gen OLED screen, which coincidentally, is the largest ever in an iPhone at 6.5-inches priced at $80.50. The second most expensive component is the processor/modem that went from $66 in the iPhone X to $72 in the iPhone XS Max, which is a 10% increase. While the camera components reportedly cost Apple $58 and $44 respectively. The smartphone houses a slightly bigger battery, which is valued at $9.
However, TechInsights explained the total price of $443 is the pricing of raw components and did not take into account other manufacturing expenses like R&D, software, logistics and more.
