Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
The two devices bear so many of the same features, they're neck-in-neck for the best smartphone on the market. Here's how the iPhone XS Max compares to the Galaxy Note 9.
Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
Apple launched three new iPhones earlier this month, and two of which will be officially available in India, from today. The iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max are launching first in India, while the iPhone XR is expected to arrive on our shores sometime next month. The most expensive iPhone in the line-up is the iPhone XS Max, which features a 6.5-inch screen. The iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max are available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. The price of the iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900while the price of the iPhone XS Max is Rs 109,900 onwards. People are comparing iPhone Xs (IT HAS TO BE XS EVERYWHERE) Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched in August with a 6.4-inch screen. The Galaxy Note 9 is priced at Rs 61,990. Here's how the iPhone XS Max compares to the Galaxy Note 9.
Apple iPhone XS Max:
The successors to the Apple iPhone X the XS Max feature Apple's all-new 7-nanometer A12 Bionic chip that boasts of being 15% faster than the A11 with 40% lesser battery usage and 50% faster with graphics. The neural engine on the A12 Bionic Chip can compute as many as 5 million computations per second, and that is one of the reasons for the faster Face ID feature, among other artificial intelligence improvements including a smarter Siri through all-new Siri Suggestions.
The new iPhone retain the design of the older iPhone X. It feature HDR10 and Dolby Vision high dynamic range options which means users will be able to experience HDR content seamlessly on streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Video. The new A12 Bionic Chip also features a 9 times faster machine learning than before.
In terms of optics, the XS Max feature a 12-megapixel Wide-Angle and a 12-megapixel Telephoto lens. Apple iPhone XS and XS Max, however, will now allow you to adjust the depth of field on photos even after clicking the images just like the one on Samsung high-end smartphones.
A noteworthy point here is that the iPhone XS MAx features the largest ever battery seen on an iPhone to date. The new Apple iPhone also attempt at dual SIM support with a Dual SIM Dual Standby feature that supports one physical and one e-SIM on the phones.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9:
Design wise, the Note 9 comes with slight tweaks to the Note 8, including a re-positioned fingerprint sensor at the back which will now be a bit more accessible. The S Pen also gets more functions, like the ability to capture an image through the pen. Note 9 also boasts of the highest ever battery backup that any Note series device has seen to date. The display is now a 6.4-inch screen, without a notch. The camera combination is the same as the one we saw in the Galaxy S9+ and the processor combination is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Samsung's own Exynos 9810.
The phone packs 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is powered by a 4000mAh. It measures 161.90 x 76.40 x 8.80 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 201.00 grams.
