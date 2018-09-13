Apple iPhone Xs, Xs Max India Pricing to Start From Rs 99,900; Will be Available September 28 Onwards

Apple today announced iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the most advanced iPhones ever as per the company. The 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max feature all-new Super Retina displays, a faster and improved dual camera system, the first 7-nanometer chip in a smartphone — the A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine that enables a faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, a new gold finish and even introduces Dual SIM to iPhone. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, September 14 and in stores beginning Friday, September 21.As for the pricing and availability of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the new iPhones will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity models in space grey, silver and a new gold finish starting at Rs 99,900 MRP and Rs 109,900 MRP, respectively, through Apple Authorised Resellers.Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max beginning Friday, September 14, with availability beginning Friday, September 21, in more than 30 countries and territories including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UAE, UK, US and US Virgin Islands.iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in more than 25 countries and territories including Andorra, Armenia, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia and South Africa beginning Friday, September 28.Apple-designed accessories including leather and silicone cases in a range of colours will be available starting at Rs 3500, while the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Leather Folio will be available for Rs 9900 MRP.