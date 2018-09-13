Apple iPhone Xs, Xs Max Launched With A12 Bionic Chip; Pocket-Friendly iPhone Xr, Apple Watch Series 4 Also Announced

Apple held its 'Gather Round' event at the Apple Park today where the Cupertino tech giant introduced three new Apple iPhones namely the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and the most pocket-friendly version of the three, the iPhone Xr. The iPhone Xs and the Xs Max, which act as the successor to the Apple flagship iPhone X, have been priced at USD 999 and USD 1099 respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone Xr has been priced at USD 749. The new 2018 iPhone line-up will go up for pre-booking on September 21 in 30 of the Apple's global markets. Like before, however, Apple has not announced the availability date of the iPhones in India.To sum up the entire 'Gather Round' event, here is what all Apple has announced this year:The successors to the Apple iPhone X, the iPhone Xs and the Xs Max feature Apple's all-new 7-nanometer A12 Bionic chip that boasts of being 15% faster than the A11 with 40% lesser battery usage and 50% faster with graphics. The neural engine on the A12 Bionic Chip can compute as many as 5 million computations per second, and that is one of the reasons for the faster Face ID feature, among other artificial intelligence improvements including a smarter Siri through all-new Siri Suggestions.The new iPhones retain the design of the older iPhone X. Though both of them feature HDR10 in their displays and Dolby Vision which means users will be able to experience HDR content seamlessly on streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Video. The new A12 Bionic Chip also features a 9 times faster machine learning than before.The camera setup on the iPhone Xs and the Xs Max are same as before and feature a 12-megapixel Wide-Angle and a 12-megapixel Telephoto lens. Apple iPhone Xs and Xs Max, however, will now allow you to adjust the depth of field on photos even after clicking the images just like the one on Samsung high-end smartphones.A noteworthy point here is that the iPhone Xs MAx features the largest ever battery seen on an iPhone to date. Meanwhile, the iPhone Xs features a half an hour extra battery backup than the iPhone X.The new Apple iPhones also attempt at dual SIM support with a Dual SIM Dual Standby feature that supports one physical and one e-SIM on the phones.Apple also introduced an iPhone Xr with a 6.1-inch LCD display that will act as a more pocket-friendly version of the iPhone X. The new iPhone Xr features a 12-megapixel primary camera, the same lens that is used on the Xs and the Xs Max and boasts of an hour and a half of more battery backup than the iPhone 8 Plus.As a big plus, the iPhone Xr will come with all the Apple flagship features including a Face ID, neural engine and portrait mode photography. At the moment, Apple has confirmed that Reliance Jio and Airtel will offer the eSIM support to this iPhone.The successor to Apple's Watch series now comes with an even more bezel-less display than before. In addition, the Watch Series 4 will feature a 30 percent larger screen than before and three new dynamic Apple Watch faces. The speaker on the Apple Watch series 4 is 50 percent louder than before while the microphone has been moved to the opposite side to reduce the echo.The Apple Watch Series will be powered by S4, that features a 64-bit dual core processor boasting of a 2 times faster performance than before.Some of the interesting features on the Apple Watch Series is that the Watch can now sense a fall. It will further call the emergency and even send a message to the users dear ones to inform of the fall.Apple Watch Series 4 now also features Electrocardiogram, also known as ECG. Within 30 seconds of ECG reporting, the Apple Watch Series 4 app will record the Synus rhythm and Atrium Fibrillation and will share the same with the user's doctor.As for its battery backup, the Apple Watch Series 4 claims an 18-hour long battery life. The company also claims that the Apple Watch Series 4 is totally eco-friendly by sporting an Arsenic free-glass, being Mercury-free, BFR and PVC-free and more.The Apple Watch Series 4 will start retailing at a starting price of USD 399 for the GPS only model while the Cellular variant will retail for USD 499. Apple has also announced a price cut on the Apple Watch Series 3, which will now retail at USD 279.In addition to the above-mentioned launches, Apple has announced Mac OS Mojave for MacBook Air and new feature upgrades to Apple HomePod will now allow users to search by lyrics, set multiple tiumers as well as make and receive calls.