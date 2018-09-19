English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone XS, XS Max to be Offered in India by Ingram Micro Pvt. Ltd.
Apple iPhone XS and XS Max will be available in India starting September 28.
Apple iPhone XS, XS Max. (image: Reuters)
Ingram Micro India Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Ingram Micro Inc. USA, has announced that the company will be offering Apple's new lineup of iPhones, including the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, in its 3,000+ retail locations across India. To recall, Apple introduced its 2018 iPhone lineup to the world at an event in Cupertino on September 12. The series of new iPhones include the successor to the company's last year's flagship, the iPhone X, called the iPhone XS. Alongside, a larger version by the name of iPhone XS Max was also introduced at the event. Apple also aimed at a more pocket-friendly variant this time with the launch of iPhone XR.
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max
The successors to the Apple iPhone X, the iPhone XS and the XS Max feature Apple's all-new 7-nanometer A12 Bionic chip that boasts of being 15% faster than the A11 with 40% lesser battery usage and 50% faster with graphics. The neural engine on the A12 Bionic Chip can compute as many as 5 million computations per second, and that is one of the reasons for the faster Face ID feature, among other artificial intelligence improvements including a smarter Siri through all-new Siri Suggestions.
The new iPhones retain the design of the older iPhone X. Though both of them feature HDR10 in their displays and Dolby Vision which means users will be able to experience HDR content seamlessly on streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Video. The new A12 Bionic Chip also features a 9 times faster machine learning than before.
The camera setup on the iPhone XS and the XS Max are same as before and feature a 12-megapixel Wide-Angle and a 12-megapixel Telephoto lens. Apple iPhone XS and XS Max, however, will now allow you to adjust the depth of field on photos even after clicking the images just like the one on Samsung high-end smartphones.
A noteworthy point here is that the iPhone XS MAx features the largest ever battery seen on an iPhone to date. Meanwhile, the iPhone XS features a half an hour extra battery backup than the iPhone X.
The new Apple iPhones also attempt at dual SIM support with a Dual SIM Dual Standby feature that supports one physical and one e-SIM on the phones.
