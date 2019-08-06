Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Apple iPhones 2021 May Reintroduce Touch ID With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Alongside Face ID

Apple's future in-screen Touch ID sensor would probably be based on one of Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint readers, which are similar to what Samsung uses in the Galaxy S10.

IANS

Updated:August 6, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple iPhones 2021 May Reintroduce Touch ID With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Alongside Face ID
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...

Apple is planning to reintroduce Touch ID with an in-display fingerprint sensor to its iPhones starting in 2021, a new report from noted industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said. Kuo said that over the next 18 months, a lot of technical issues would be resolved which would enable Apple to deliver the high-tier experience it strives for in its devices, news portal 9To5MAC reported on Monday.

According to the report, Apple's future in-screen Touch ID sensor would probably be based on one of Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint readers, which are similar to what Samsung uses in the Galaxy S10. In addition, Kuo had earlier said that all three iPhone models slated for release next year would support 5G technology. While 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone models would support 5G, a cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone XR successor would only have access to LTE networks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram