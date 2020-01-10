Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple iPhones Are Flying Off The Shelves in China Ahead of Lunar New Year

Apple expects sales to increase further as China gears up for the Lunar New Year later this month which is a major gift-giving holiday.

Reuters

Updated:January 10, 2020, 9:50 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Apple iPhones Are Flying Off The Shelves in China Ahead of Lunar New Year
Apple expects sales to increase further as China gears up for the Lunar New Year later this month which is a major gift-giving holiday.

Sales of Apple Inc’s iPhone in China in December jumped more than 18 per cent year on year, government data showed on Thursday. China is gearing up for the Lunar New Year in late January, a major gift-giving holiday. Apple shipped roughly 3.2 million phones in China in December, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and Reuters calculations showed. That was up from 2.7 million a year earlier. After a peak period in 2015, iPhone sales in China stagnated due to factors including longer upgrade cycles and competition from Chinese rivals. Sales of phones from China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd have boomed while overseas the company has faced political pressure from Washington over its technology.

In the third quarter of 2019, Huawei accounted for 42 per cent of new phone shipments in China, according to research firm IDC. Throughout 2019, Apple offered discounts and financing schemes aimed at boosting sales in China. In the company’s last earnings call, CEO Tim Cook suggested that such initiatives were successful in attracting more Chinese consumers. Apple is scheduled to release its next quarterly financial report in late January.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram