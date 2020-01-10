Apple iPhones Are Flying Off The Shelves in China Ahead of Lunar New Year
Apple expects sales to increase further as China gears up for the Lunar New Year later this month which is a major gift-giving holiday.
Apple expects sales to increase further as China gears up for the Lunar New Year later this month which is a major gift-giving holiday.
Sales of Apple Inc’s iPhone in China in December jumped more than 18 per cent year on year, government data showed on Thursday. China is gearing up for the Lunar New Year in late January, a major gift-giving holiday. Apple shipped roughly 3.2 million phones in China in December, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and Reuters calculations showed. That was up from 2.7 million a year earlier. After a peak period in 2015, iPhone sales in China stagnated due to factors including longer upgrade cycles and competition from Chinese rivals. Sales of phones from China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd have boomed while overseas the company has faced political pressure from Washington over its technology.
In the third quarter of 2019, Huawei accounted for 42 per cent of new phone shipments in China, according to research firm IDC. Throughout 2019, Apple offered discounts and financing schemes aimed at boosting sales in China. In the company’s last earnings call, CEO Tim Cook suggested that such initiatives were successful in attracting more Chinese consumers. Apple is scheduled to release its next quarterly financial report in late January.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Vs Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Box Office Battle: Who'll Win?
- Aamir Ali Reacts to Separation Rumours with Sanjeeda Shaikh, Says All is OK
- Did Sushant Singh Rajput Make His Relationship with Rhea Chakraborty Insta Official?
- Virat Kohli Thinking About Chole Bhature While Batting at Nets is the Most Delhi Thing Ever
- 'Welcome to My Divorce': Pakistani Artist's Parody Card Calls Out Glam Desi Shaadis