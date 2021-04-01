Apple Is Bringing a Battery Recalibration Tool With iOS 14.5; Support Page Live

Apple has released the sixth beta of iOS 14.5 for developers. With this version of Apple’s upcoming operating system, the company has added a tool to recalibrate the iPhone’s internal battery when it’s not performing as expected. The new tool was first found by 9to5Mac in the iOS 14.5 code. It will show up for users who have experienced reduced peak battery performance. The code also revealed a URL to an Apple support page that is now live and reveals more information about the upcoming feature. The new recalibration tool will help users “address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users." According to the support page, the feature is only compatible with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max for now. “iOS 14.5, coming later this spring, includes an update where the battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users. Symptoms of this bug include unexpected battery drain behavior or, in a small number of instances, reduced peak performance capability. This inaccurate battery health reporting does not reflect an issue with actual battery health," Apple said in the support page.

Apple says that the battery recalibration will occur during regular recharge cycles and this process may take a few weeks to complete. When the recalibration is finished, maximum capacity percentage and peak performance capability data will be updated in the Settings app. The 9to5Mac report said that the system will recommend users to take the iPhone to an Apple authorised service provider if the recalibration is not successful. Apple is also adding new voices to Siri with the sixth iOS 14.5 beta, as well as an option to choose between a female and a male voice. Other features that will come with iOS 14.5 include unlocking the iPhone with an Apple Watch, updates to the Music app, and more. The update will be rolled out to end users this spring.