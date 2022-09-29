Apple Is Bringing Stage Manager Feature To Older iPad Pro Models

Earlier this year, at Apple’s WWDC 2022 event, the company revealed a new iPad OS feature called the Stage Manager. It was also revealed that the feature will not be coming to older iPads without the M1 chip, but now, the technology giant has changed its stance on the feature and is bringing it to older iPads as well, with the iPad OS 16.1 Beta, albeit with a caveat.

The Stage Manager feature allows users to open multiple apps for an effortless multitasking experience. It was earlier only reserved for top-end M1 iPads, including the iPad Pro and the fifth-generation iPad Air, but due to strong user backlash and interest, Apple is now brining the Stage Manager feature to older iPads, including both the 11″ and 12.9″ variants of the 3rd generation iPad Pro.

As per a report by XDA Developers, your devices need to be third-generation and above. Also cited as a hardware-based limitation, the older iPads (featuring A12X and A12Z chipsets) will only be able to run four apps in the Stage Manager instead of eight as in the M1 iPads. Older iPads won’t allow users to extend the display to an external monitor as well.

In a statement to Engadget, Apple said, “We introduced Stage Manager as a whole new way to multitask with overlapping, resizable windows on both the iPad display and a separate external display, with the ability to run up to eight live apps on screen at once. Delivering this multi-display support is only possible with the full power of M1-based iPads. Customers with iPad Pro 3rd and 4th generation have expressed strong interest in being able to experience Stage Manager on their iPads. In response, our teams have worked hard to find a way to deliver a single-screen version for these systems, with support for up to four live apps on the iPad screen at once.”

Surprisingly, Apple has removed the external display support for the M1-powered iPads, citing stability issues. However, the update will be coming later this year to all M1 iPads.

