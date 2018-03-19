English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple is Developing Own MicroLED Screens: Report
The iPhone maker is developing next-generation MicroLED screens at a secret plant in California and has made a huge investment for this, according to a report.
Apple is Developing Own MicroLED Screens: Report (Image: Reuters)
Apple is developing its own MicroLED device displays and has made small numbers of the screens for testing, Bloomberg reported on Sunday. The iPhone maker is developing next-generation MicroLED screens at a secret plant in California and has made a huge investment for this, according to the report. The secret project, code-named T159, is overseen by Lynn Youngs, who is in charge of iPhone and Apple Watch screen technology, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Available For a Down Payment of Rs 9,900 on Airtel Online Store
The company will aim to use the new technology in its wearable computers first, it said. Apple could not be immediately reached for comment. MicroLED screens are flat panel displays that make gadgets thinner, brighter and uses less power compared with current OLED displays. It is unlikely that the technology will reach an iPhone for at least three to five years as MicroLED screens are more difficult to produce than the current displays, Bloomberg said.
Also Read: Honor 9 Lite Gets Ride Mode Safety Feature
Apple currently designs chips for its mobile devices and a move into displays could hurt screen makers like Samsung Electronics Co, Japan Display Inc, Sharp Corp and LG Display Co in the long term. Last year, chipmaker and Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor Plc acknowledged that Apple could develop its own power chips. Sharp Corp shares fell 2.6 percent, while Japan Display's shares fell 1.5 percent and LG Display's stock fell 1.4 percent on Sunday.
The move could also affect Apple's suppliers like Synaptics, which makes chips used in touchscreen technology, Bloomberg said.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Available For a Down Payment of Rs 9,900 on Airtel Online Store
The company will aim to use the new technology in its wearable computers first, it said. Apple could not be immediately reached for comment. MicroLED screens are flat panel displays that make gadgets thinner, brighter and uses less power compared with current OLED displays. It is unlikely that the technology will reach an iPhone for at least three to five years as MicroLED screens are more difficult to produce than the current displays, Bloomberg said.
Also Read: Honor 9 Lite Gets Ride Mode Safety Feature
Apple currently designs chips for its mobile devices and a move into displays could hurt screen makers like Samsung Electronics Co, Japan Display Inc, Sharp Corp and LG Display Co in the long term. Last year, chipmaker and Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor Plc acknowledged that Apple could develop its own power chips. Sharp Corp shares fell 2.6 percent, while Japan Display's shares fell 1.5 percent and LG Display's stock fell 1.4 percent on Sunday.
The move could also affect Apple's suppliers like Synaptics, which makes chips used in touchscreen technology, Bloomberg said.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL Champions Chennaiyin FC Extend Coach's Contract By One Year
- Aggression's Fine, We Don't Want Robots, Says Brett Lee
- Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi Says Nobody's Voice Should Be Referred To As 'Fringe'
- My Design Language Taking On Fresher Voice: Manish Malhotra
- 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Limited Edition Launched