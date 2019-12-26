Apple is Hoping For Double-Digit Growth For iPhone Sales in 2020: Report

Apple is hopeful of its iPhone sales going upwards in 2020, and it should. As per an initial assessment by the tech giant, many of its existing iPhone users will upgrade to its new range of iPhones with 5G support. Sales are expected to register a 10 percent growth, 9to5mac reported. Currently, Apple has around 900 million users. Of them, more than a third are likely to upgrade for 5G next year.

5G models of the iPhone are expected to be unveiled in September and there are at least five variants that are scheduled to launch in 2020. They are expected to be equipped with a number of new features. However, specifications are unlikely to be revealed until April. The report also quoted an Apple analyst as saying that the Wall Street is currently undermining the prospects of the Cupertino based tech behemoth.

Around 200 million units could be the initial point of the demand for the 5G phones from the Apple stable, the report added.

The sales expectation is based on the assumption of the company’s recent Tech Asia Trip. It has been analysed that the demand in the Asian market would remain high in contrast to the US market. The early views of 5G iPhones coming out next September appear to be very robust from suppliers.

