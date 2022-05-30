Apple Is Offering Extra Trade-In Value For Your Old Smartphone: All Details And How To Avail

Apple is offering a good value for your old iPhone or Android smartphone currently. The iPhone maker is giving extra trade-in credit to new iPhone buyers till May 31, where buyers will be able to purchase a new iPhone for a lesser amount.

With the current offer, users can exchange any phone, be it an iPhone or an Android and get an exchange value ranging from Rs 5,200 to Rs 49,700 in the country. The exchange offer is currently available only on Apple’s official online store and users need to check for availability in their region. Apple is also taking Android phones in this trade-in offer, but as always, iPhones will get more for exchanging their iPhones.

Apple offers pickup and delivery facilities in all major metro cities and several other pin codes. Apple offers free pickup and delivery. To avail the exchange offer, users need to select their phone’s brand and model name, then enter the IMEI number. Once these details are added, the exchange value is automatically displayed on screen. After the exchange offer is place, the customer executive will come and pick up the phone from the provided location. The pickup of the old smartphone and delivery of the new will happen at the same time.

The Apple customer executive who will arrive at the location will check the physical condition of the smartphone and verify if the condition of the smartphone is the same as you have claimed. If not, the executive may cut the exchange value.

Apple trade-in accepts all iPhones, old or new. It is important to note that the maximum Rs 49,700 will only be given if you exchange an iPhone 12 Pro Max. For Android, Apple trades in smartphones from all major brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, and more.

